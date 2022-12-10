Dream Home Makeover Season 4 has made its debut, and the Netflix series is taking Shea and Syd McGee on a new series of adventures. Studio McGee designs everything from a new kitchen and bathroom to a trailer in the reality show’s latest outing. And as with previous seasons, the couple journeys to different cities to do their work. So, where is Dream Home Makeover Season 4 filmed? Read on to find out.

Syd and Shea McGee and their clients in ‘Dream Home Makeover’ | Netflix

‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 3 filmed in Utah and California

Dream Home Makeover Season 4 was filmed in multiple locations, but Studio McGee didn’t travel as far as they did for season 3. The Netflix series’ third outing, which debuted in July, saw Shea and Syd filming in both Utah and California. The couple opened season 3 by remodeling a kitchen in San Marcos, Calif., and they worked on dream homes in Southern California and San Francisco as well.

When Studio McGee wasn’t delivering stunning interiors in California, they transformed homes in Utah. Two of their season 3 jobs took place in Salt Lake City, and one required a trip to Draper.

Of course, the distance between Draper and Salt Lake City is much smaller than the gap between Utah and California. And the McGees stuck to a smaller range in their newest batch of episodes, all of which were filmed in one state.

‘Dream Home Makeover’ Season 4 filming locations

While Shea and Syd boast multiple filming locations for Dream Home Makeover Season 4, they stuck to Utah this time around. The latest outing of the Netflix series sees them operating in different cities within the state. However, they don’t venture quite as far as they did before.

Find the filming locations for each new episode of Dream Home Makeover below:

Episode 1: Salt Lake City, Utah

Episode 2: Mill Creek, Utah

Episode 3: Lehi, Utah

Episode 4: Charleston, Utah

Episode 5: Utah

Episode 6: Salt Lake City

The latest season kicks off with the pair remodeling a kitchen for one of Studio McGee’s team members. It goes on to task them with revamping a toy room, trailer, bathroom, and more.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of reason to tune in for the latest season of Dream Home Makeover — even if it doesn’t show off as many backdrops as before.

Studio McGee is based in Salt Lake City, Utah

Perhaps it makes sense that Studio McGee spent most of Dream Home Makeover Season 4 in Utah, as that’s where the company is based. Per the company website, it tackles projects in dozens of different states. However, its headquarters is in Salt Lake City. That’s where Shea and Syd currently reside as well.

As such, it seems like the couple stayed close to home for this round of episodes. We’re not complaining. Their designs remain impressive wherever they are.

Stream Dream Home Makeover on Netflix.

