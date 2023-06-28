The Duggar family might be based in Springdale, Arkansas, but not all of the Duggar kids have opted to stay put. A couple have left the state.

The Duggar family first appeared on TLC in the early 2000s. When the family’s original special and, later, their shows aired on the network, everyone lived at the Duggar family’s Springdale, Arkansas compound. Now that many of the kids have grown up and started their own families, they’ve moved around a bit. Not many of them have opted to leave the state, though. So, which Duggar kids moved out of Arkansas? So far, only three Duggar kids are currently living outside of Arkansas.

Jinger Vuolo left Arkansas immediately after her wedding

Jinger Vuolo was the first member of her family to move states permanently. Following her 2016 wedding, she moved to Laredo, Texas. Jeremy Vuolo had been living in the city before the couple’s nuptials. They bought a house in town before selling it and moving even further from Arkansas.

Jinger and Jeremy didn’t stay in Texas for too long, despite purchasing property in the city. The couple moved to Los Angeles in 2019 for Jeremy’s educational pursuits. The former soccer player studied at the Master’s Seminary in Los Angeles. Jeremy and Jinger recently purchased a property in California, suggesting they plan to stay put, at least for a little while. Jeremy is originally from Pennsylvania.

Justin Duggar moved to Texas following his wedding

Justin Duggar followed in his older sister’s footsteps following his marriage. Jim Bob and Michelle’s 14th child married Claire Spivey in February 2021. He announced his courtship in September 2020 and his engagement a couple of months later, just after his 18th birthday.

It briefly appeared that Claire would be joining Justin in Arkansas after Jim Bob gifted his teenage son a property following his engagement. The property wasn’t one Justin planned to keep, though. He renovated the trailer and sold it a month after his wedding. According to the Sun, Justin and his new bride walked away with $195,000 for the home.

Justin moved to Texas to be near the Spivery family. The young couple set down roots not far from Claire’s childhood home in Cresson, Texas. Cresson is a small town about 25 miles from Fort Worth, Texas. The area has an estimated population of under 2,000.

Josh Duggar is the latest Duggar kid to live outside of Arkansas, but it’s not by choice

Justin and Jinger are the only two Duggar kids currently and willingly living outside of Arkansas, but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest child doesn’t live in the state, either. His move was not by choice, though.

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He was sentenced to over a decade in prison in May 2022 and moved to a federal correctional facility the following month. Currently, Josh resides in FCI Seagoville, a federal lockup outside of Dallas, Texas.

There were rumors that Anna Duggar, his wife, was planning to move to the area with their seven children to be close to her disgraced husband, but so far, those rumors have not been confirmed. It appears that Anna is still living in Springdale on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. Josh is not expected to be released until October 2032. Their oldest child, Mackynzie, will be 23 when Josh is released. Their youngest child, Madyson, will be around 12.

Josh and Anna briefly lived in Washinton, D.C., too. The couple moved to the nation’s capital for a job. Josh resigned from his job with Family Research Council after news of his molestation scandal broke. Josh and Anna returned to Arkansas immediately.