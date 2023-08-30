Following Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death, questions arose concerning her estate as well as custody of her twin daughters.

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death, questions regarding the custody of her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, have arisen. With the girls previously spending the majority of their time with Lisa Marie, the spotlight has now shifted to their father, Michael Lockwood, as he assumes full custody.

However, the custody change is not the only legal entanglement affecting the family. Amid these developments, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, faces accusations about her daughter’s estate — aka Elvis Presley’s estate — adding another layer of complexity to an intricate family dynamic.

Michael has custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters

At the time of her untimely passing, Lisa Marie was residing with her first husband, Danny Keough. She shared the custody of her twin teenage daughters, Harper and Finley, with her ex-husband Michael.

Lisa Marie had custody of the teens approximately 60 percent of the time. The rest of the time, the girls stayed with Michael.

Following she died, it seemed almost inevitable that Michael would assume complete custody of their children. Today reports that a judge has formally awarded Michael full custody rights over their 14-year-old twins.

During a court hearing on April 13, the 61-year-old musician was designated as the court-appointed guardian for Harper and Finley. Michael initially submitted the legal petition for this role in March, and both Harper and Finley gave their consent by signing the necessary forms at that time.

Priscilla Presley accused of money grabbing over her daughter’s estate

In addition to her twins, Lisa Marie was the mother of Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020. Since Elvis Preseley’s only daughter died, her family has been in a continuous legal dispute concerning her estate.

On January 26, legal representatives for 77-year-old Priscilla Presley submitted a legal request to assess the legitimacy of Lisa Marie’s trust.

Initially, Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former manager had been designated as co-trustees of the estate. That designation changed in 2016 to name Lisa Marie’s two eldest children co-trustees.

After Benjamin’s death, Riley became the lone trustee. Close sources criticized Priscilla’s legal action regarding her daughter’s trust as a financial exploitation.

“Lisa’s intent was very clear for her children to inherit her trust,” an insider stated. “This is a money grab.”

Worth noting is that Priscilla has refuted these allegations. She fully backed the court’s decision in June to make Riley the exclusive trustee of her mother and Elvis’ estate.

Lisa Marie Presley’s twins look all grown up

Despite some legal hurdles following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla remains active in her grandchildren’s lives.

In a recent Instagram post, Finley and Harper marked their transition from middle school, appearing quite mature. The photo, featuring the twins in black tops and vibrant blonde and red hairstyles, also included their grandmother, Priscilla, and elder sister, Riley.

Priscilla, now 78, commemorated the significant moment with the photo, captioning it, “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!”

Priscilla looked stylish in a yellow wrap dress adorned with a unique face pattern, while Riley opted for a blue, striped button-up and a straw hat. The picture was taken in a sunlit garden setting.

The twins’ educational milestone comes half a year following the unexpected passing of their mother, Lisa Marie, at the age of 54.

In previous statements about her daughter, Priscilla maintains that the family stands united