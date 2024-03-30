Todd and Julie Chrisley are still appealing their 2022 conviction on fraud charges. While they battle the charges from behind bars, Savannah Chrisley is raising her siblings.

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be spending the next several years behind bars. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted on a slew of fraud charges in 2022. Now, they are serving out sentences at federal lockups. While most of their children are adults, Todd and Julie Chrisley did leave behind two minor children when they started serving their sentences. So, who is currently caring for Grayson and Chloe Chrisley?

Where are Todd and Julie Chrisley’s kids?

Todd and Julie Chrisley have a large, blended family. Several of their children are adults perfectly capable of taking care of themselves. Still, not all of their children reached adulthood before their parents were locked up. Two of the couple’s kids still need a guardian. Grayson Chrisley, 17, and Chloe Chrisley, 11, are currently in the care of Savannah Chrisley.

Grayson Chrisley in 'Chrisley Knows Best'

In November, Savannah opened up about the difficulty surrounding her situation and how she’s working with her siblings to keep everyone happy and healthy. The 26-year-old podcaster told Entertainment Tonight that both Grayson and Chloe are seeing a therapist and are kept up-to-date on Julie and Todd’s legal battles. She said she kept the kids in the home they shared with their parents to offer stability during a difficult time.

Grayson Chrisley is the biological son of Todd and Julie Chrisley. He is currently a junior in high school, although he has opted to homeschool. Chloe Chrisley is Todd Chrisley’s granddaughter. Todd and Julie Chrisley adopted the now 11-year-old in 2017 after her biological mother relinquished her rights. Chloe’s biological father, Kyle Chrisley, is Todd’s son from his first marriage.

Julie and Todd Chrisley are still appealing their conviction

While Julie and Todd Chrisley are behind bars right now, they are hoping they won’t be for that long. The duo are currently appealing their conviction. While winning an appeal is pretty difficult, the former reality TV stars remain hopeful. If the duo loses their appeals, they’ll be spending the next several years behind bars. Julie Chrisley isn’t scheduled to be released until 2028. Todd Chrisley has a release date in 2032. While they continue to fight their convictions, fans are getting a look into Julie’s psyche while she’s behind bars in Kentucky.

(l-r) Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley

Recently, Savannah Chrisley shared some of her mother’s letters. In a YouTube video, Savannah read one of her mother’s letters that chronicled the pain she is experiencing being away from her family and being unable to talk to Todd Chrisley. She wrote that the distance was painful and that she had never gone so long without talking to Todd Chrisley since they met. Generally, prisoners are prohibited from calling prisoners in other facilities, so the only mode of communication the married couple likely has is letters.