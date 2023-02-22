‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Teases New Show After Parents’ Prison Sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars, but TV viewers may not have seen the last of the Chrisley family. Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is teasing a new reality show that would follow the family in the wake of her parents’ conviction on fraud and tax evasion charges.

Savannah Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ hints a new reality show could be in the works

Savannah Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ | USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In January, Todd reported to prison in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence. His wife, Julie, is serving her seven-year sentence in Kentucky. But even with the two locked up, the couple’s family is looking to the future, which might include another TV show.

“There are tons of production companies that have reached out, and networks, that want to do a show,” Savannah said during the Feb. 21 episode of her podcast Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

Todd’s mother Nanny Faye, who was a guest on the podcast, confirmed she’d be up for doing another show. She even had a name in mind: Bounce Back Chrisleys.

Todd Chrisley’s daughter says the family is ‘moving forward’

Though the Chrisley family is going through a challenging time right now, Savannah said that they were focused on the future. For Savannah, that means caring for her niece Chloe (who Todd and Julie Chrisley adopted) and her younger brother Grayson.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to let this stop us from moving forward,” she shared.

“We’re going to let the world see that we’re really who we were [on TV],” Nanny Faye added.

If the Chrisleys do land a new reality show, the tone will likely be somewhat different than that of Chrisley Knows Best.

“Obviously our show, it was a reality show … but there was a lot of things that we didn’t have say in,” Savannah said. “And it became more of, like, a comedy than it was reality.”

A future show would take a more serious approach, she said.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, mom and dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we’re getting through it,” she explained.

New episodes of ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ are still airing on USA Network.

While the younger members of the Chrisley family plot their TV comeback, fans can still tune in to new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best. The second half of the show’s 10th season is currently airing on Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network. Those episodes were filmed prior to Todd and Julie’s sentencing. However, they are likely the last gasp of the reality series. Deadline reports that the Chrisley Knows Best has been canceled, along with the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which aired on E! and followed Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley. Love Limo, a planned dating show with Todd as the host, has also been scrapped.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.