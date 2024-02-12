Jenelle Evans Claims Lindsie Chrisley Invited Her to Work on a Podcast Before Moving on to Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star

Jenelle Evan has continued to make lofty claims on social media. Recently, she insisted that Lindsie Chrisley approached her about a podcast project before joining forces with Kailyn Lowry for 'Coffee Convos.'

Jenelle Evans has been busy this month on Facebook and Instagram. The former Teen Mom 2 star has spent time commenting on her mother, future career plans, and cast changes to the Teen Mom franchise. In between all of that, she also had time to make a lofty claim about a career move that never happened. Evans insists that, once upon a time, Lindsie Chrisley approached her about doing a podcast together.

Jenelle Evans claims Lindsie Chrisley initially wanted to do a podcast with her, not Kailyn Lowry

Jenelle Evans has spent weeks getting herself involved in Teen Mom business. She has commented on everything from Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s firing to Chelsea Houska’s extensions. Now, she’s looking at people on the periphery of the franchise.

Lindsie Chrisley | JB Lacroix/WireImage

In a strange Facebook post, Evans claimed Lindsie Chrisley approached her years ago to produce a podcast together. She alleges she turned down Chrisley, who now co-hosts a podcast with Kailyn Lowry. Lowry appeared alongside Evans in Teen Mom 2. The post has since been deleted, but a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot for followers.

Chrisley has yet to comment on Evans’ accusation. Lowry, who has had a sordid history with Evans, has also opted not to comment on Evans’ recent musings.

Reddit users weigh in on Evans’ podcasting claims

While Chrisley and Lowry have not commented on Evans’ claims, not everyone is staying quiet. Reddit users have been more than happy to discuss the likelihood that Chrisley approached Evans.

While most Reddit fans think it’s unlikely that the daughter of disgraced real estate tycoon and reality TV star Todd Chrisley came to Evans about a podcast, not everyone is counting it out. Some could see Chrisley approaching Evans about such a project, but they contend she would have only approached her before her Teen Mom 2 ousting in 2019.

Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are both currently serving prison terms. Todd received a 12-year sentence for fraud. Julie is serving seven years behind bars, also for fraud. Both are expected to be released sooner than their original sentence, according to E! News. ,

How did Chrisley and Lowry end up on a podcast together?

Chrisley and Lowry have co-hosted Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley since 2017. In a chat with People, Lowry revealed that a previous agent had told her to avoid podcasts because there was “no money” in the medium. Lowry, however, was approached by Chrisley via Twitter about starting a podcast, and she decided to go for it. Neither knew if the project would become a hobby or a full-fledged career.

Vee Rivera and Kailyn Lowry | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Both Chrisley and Lowry have branched out and expanded their podcast empires. Chrisley hosts The Southern Tea, while Lowry works on Baby Mamas: No Drama with her eldest son’s stepmother, Vee Rivera. She also hosts Barely Famous.