Who Luke Combs’ Son Tex Lawrence Was Named After

Country singer Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs have another baby on the way. In 2022, Nicole gave birth to the couple’s first son, Tex Lawrence. On March 20, the country singer revealed that the couple is expecting another child. Here’s what Combs has shared about fatherhood and his son Tex Lawrence so far.

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

How Luke Combs’ son got his name

Combs and Hocking were married in August 2020. Hocking gave birth to the couple’s first son on June 19, 2022. After their son was born, both Combs and Hocking posted on their social media pages announcing his birth.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” Combs wrote on Instagram.

Hocking captioned her Instagram post, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

According to People Magazine, Combs’ son is significant because he is named after other members of the family.

“Nicole later shared that Tex weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz. and both his names are family ones. Tex was Combs’ great uncle’s name, while Lawrence is Nicole’s father’s name,” wrote People Magazine.

This is what my days at home look like now. Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with Nicole and little Tex.

?: Montgomery Lee pic.twitter.com/0D8SbAamgT — Luke Combs ? (@lukecombs) July 16, 2022

Luke Combs wants to be a hands-on father

Following the birth of Tex, Combs gave an update on social media revealing that he was spending a lot of time “changing diapers.”

“What a day y’all. I spent it at home with changing diapers and hanging with family. Wouldn’t have it any other way! So glad y’all love this album as much as me and my buddies who helped me make it. Couldn’t do this without y’all. More to come soon. See y’all on the road!” Combs wrote on Twitter.

Combs being so hands-on should come as no surprise to fans of the country singer. Before his son was born, Combs shared that he was determined to make parenting children as equal as possible with Hocking.

“I’m assuming I’ll end up doing a lot of that, man. I would think so. I just figure, you know, she had to kind of grow him for nine months, so I figure I can at least do something at this point. It’s like, you don’t really do anything for nine months. If you didn’t do anything after that, [you’re] kind of like a deadbeat at that point,” Combs told The Tennessean according to Taste of Country.

Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!! pic.twitter.com/YQRnNi8oV7 — Luke Combs ? (@lukecombs) March 20, 2023

Luke Combs and his wife are expecting another baby

On March 20, Combs and Hocking published a joint Instagram post announcing that they are expecting their second child. The two also revealed that their second baby will be a boy as well.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” Combs wrote on Instagram.

The Instagram post shows Combs and Hocking smiling together with Tex wearing a shirt that reads “big brother.”