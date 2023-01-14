Who Is Topher Grace Married to, and How Many Kids Does He Have?

Fans of That ’70s Show can’t wait for its spinoff, That ’90s Show, which is premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023. Even better, many of the original cast will be reprising their roles with guest appearances, including Topher Grace as Eric Forman.

Topher Grace | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that his return felt like “going home for Christmas to see your whole family.”

Grace rose to fame on That ’70s Show but left the series before its final season to pursue a film career. He went on to star in Spiderman 3, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, and Valentine’s Day.

Who is Topher Grace’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw?

Hinshaw began her career in beauty pageants, which led her to model. She then appeared in ads for Abercrombie & Fitch. She returned to the pageant world as a judge in the MTV reality show Made in 2008. The model appeared in the CW teen drama Gossip Girl as herself.

She began acting in movies with the independent film About Cherry in 2011, which co-stars Dev Patel, James Franco, Heather Graham, and Lily Taylor. She also appeared in the thriller Rites of Passage in 2012. Hinshaw has also done series work.

She played Adam Brody’s love interest in the Crackle series StartUp and had a recurring role in the E! drama series The Arrangement. The actor is also an advocate for children in need. She speaks in support of the organization CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw’s relationship and children

Grace and Hinshaw are extremely private about their relationship. The two were first linked in 2014. One year later, they were engaged. Us Weekly reported at the time that Hinshaw was “totally in shock and so happy” when he popped the question. The couple exchanged vows on May 29, 2016, at a luxurious estate in Montecito, California.

A year later, Hinshaw announced they were expecting their first baby via Instagram, “When you’re 6 1/2 months pregnant, and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess? for the first time in a whiiiiile ??” Their daughter Mabel was born in November 2017.

Their second child was born early in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Grace was thankful that he was able to be in the room with his wife when she went into labor.

Now baby number three is on its way. He made the announcement on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Everyone says on the first baby they’re like, ‘Congratulations!'” he joked. “On the second, they’re like, ‘Congratulations,’ and on the third baby, it’s ‘Congratulations?’ with a question mark.”

What is Topher Grace doing now?

After more than 15 years away from television, Grace returned to the sitcom world with the series Home Economics in 2021. The show centers around three adult siblings and their very different financial and living situations.

Grace plays a dad of twins. “Every day, I’m leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies,” he told Clarkson in 2021. “In the script, it read very funny, and I’ve seen it now — it is very funny onscreen. But when I’m doing the scenes and my two scene partners are nine months old, it’s challenging.”

It’s probably good practice as his family with Hinshaw grows from two to three young children soon.