‘Who’s the Boss’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

TV show Who’s the Boss? aired on ABC from 1984 to 1992. The show was about a retired professional baseball player who became a housekeeper. Which cast member has the highest net worth today?

Danny Pintauro

The ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Cast | Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $500,000

Danny Pintauro played Jonathan Bower. As of this writing, Pintauro has an estimated net worth of $500,000. After Who’s the Boss? he appeared in The Still Life (2006), The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2010), and A Country Christmas Harmony (2022).

Katherine Helmond

Net worth: $5 million

Katherine Helmond played Mona Robinson. At the time of her death, Helmond had an estimated net worth of $5 million. After Who’s the Boss? she appeared in Coach (1995–1997), Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2004), and Frank and Ava. Helmond died on February 23, 2019, from Alzheimer’s complications.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $10 million

Alyssa Milano played Samantha Micelli. As of this writing, she has an estimated net worth of $10 million. After Who’s the Boss? Milano appeared in Melrose Place (1997–1998), Charmed (1998-2006), and Mistresses (2013–2014).

Milano says the theme of the show was “a big deal.” It wasn’t every day that a man was portrayed as a housekeeper. She also points out that Angela, (Judith Light’s character) was a divorced single mother who owned a business.

“She was the president of her own business,” says Milano. “This did not exist [on TV] then.”

Judith Light

Net worth: $14 million

Judith Light played Angela Bower. As of this writing, Light has an estimated net worth of $14 million. After Who’s the Boss? she appeared in Phenom (1993–1994), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2002–2010), and Dallas (2013–2014).

Light says young women come up to her “all the time” to talk to her about her TV character. She says women comment on how advanced the show was.

“Young women come up to me all the time and say, ‘I realize that show was an incredibly cutting-edge show for that time,’” Light tells People. “I read this [script], and I said, ‘This is funny. The show always made people feel good in some way.”

Tony Danza

Judith Light, Tony Danza, and Katherine Helmond | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Net worth: $40 million

Tony Danza played Tony Micelli. As of this writing, Danza has an estimated net worth of $40 million. After Who’s the Boss? he appeared in Baby Talk (1991–1992), Hudson Street (1995–1996), and The Tony Danza Show (1997–1998).

Danza believes viewers still watch Who’s the Boss? because it’s family friendly. “It’s a good show for children to see,” Danza tells Entertainment Tonight. “It was about trying to be there for people and about supporting each other—and love and trust and all the things that we don’t highlight on TV too much anymore.”

Danza says Who’s the Boss? was ahead of its time. When the show aired, it was uncommon to see a TV series about a man working for a woman.

“We’re talking about 1984,” says Danza. “A guy cleaning the house for this woman. He’s living in the house. It was a step forward.”

