What is the secret sauce behind why fans can't stop watching 'Below Deck'? Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to 2 crew members who explained exactly why.

The firey energy Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Tumi Mhlongo brought to her team is a perfect example of why we can’t stop watching Below Deck.

The usually low-key crew member came in extremely hot, angering her team and a few fans. Personality clashes have always been the backbone of the show – but what is the real reason why fans can’t stop watching Below Deck?

The series exploded in recent years, with many new fans discovering Below Deck during the pandemic. Peppered with strong personalities on both the crew and guest side of the series, people watch Below Deck for a myriad of reasons.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet has been at the forefront of the show and asked a few crew members why the show has such an allure. This is what they told us.

Kate Chastain says ‘Below Deck’ reflects most real-life workplace dramas

Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that people can’t stop watching the show because it is often like watching themselves on a reality show.

“The numbers don’t lie,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in 2022 about the Below Deck ratings. “I think what makes a show popular with viewers is relatability, and I think a show where people are doing a job is relatable. Because I would say the vast majority of viewers have to work for a living.”

“There’s workplace drama everywhere,” she added. “I mean, I think every single person, no matter where they work at some point is like, ‘Gosh, this should be a reality show if we had cameras here.’ We’ve all said it. I think that’s what makes a workplace reality TV so popular.”

“Below Deck does great numbers and I’m so happy and proud of it,” she said. “I mean, there’s really no limit to how many oceans there are – I mean there is [laughs] – but I mean, it’s a true machine.”

‘Below Deck Med’ deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole said ‘Below Deck’ guest and crew drama keeps viewers engaged

Below Deck ratings exploded in 2020. At the time, Below Deck Med was the highest-rated series, earning ratings that rivaled recent Vanderpump Rules Season 10 ratings.

Below Deck Med Season 3 and 4 deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole told Showbiz Cheat Sheet the multi-layered show casts a wide net when it comes to viewers. “I think it’s the fresh faces every year,” he said about the franchise’s success. “People like that. The charter guests are different every year. The location is different every year.”

Macy-O’Toole thought more people watch Below Deck because each season is fresh versus the same cast on Housewives. “I’m not discrediting the [Housewives] franchise,” he added. “But I think [the reason] why we have higher ratings than [the Housewives] is because every season is a fresh start.”

“You always have to have a few returns but then having them interact with new people who they never met before,” he added. “Plus the whole work environment is different. It’s not like they’re just hanging out like, ‘Hey let’s go to this dinner party.’ Who wants to watch that?”

Macy-O’Toole also said the series is perfectly cast – whether we like it or not. “Listen, if there were nine of me on the boat I think it would be the most boring season,” he explained, reflecting on Below Deck Med Season 4. “Bravo is known for their drama. But what they need are more comedies. Me, João [Franco], Aesha [Scott], Jack [Stirrup], Travis [Michalzik], we were just crying laughing. Nonstop every day. They don’t show a lot of that and I really think people want to see more funny, uplifting, stress-relief-type shows. Instead of people just yelling at each other.”