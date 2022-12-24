Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’

Music icon Shania Twain has been married to her husband Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011. The two fell in love in an unconventional way after their previous partners cheated on them with each other. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Twain shared that she and Thiébaud are experiencing a “second honeymoon phase.”

How Shania Twain fell in love with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud

Twain married her ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange in 1993, and they had a son named Eja in 2001. Like Dion, Lange works in the music industry. As a producer, he has worked with Twain and other popular artists including AC/DC, Celine Dion, and Britney Spears.

The two announced their separation in 2008 and officially divorced in 2010. When they announced their separation, it was revealed that Lange had an affair with Marie-Anne Thiébaud, Twain’s best friend.

After separating from Lange, Twain fell in love with Thiébaud, Marie-Anne’s ex-husband.

“That is a really strong bond that builds over time, that is rare, that you don’t have in every relationship if you don’t have those deep scars in common,” Twain told People Magazine. “We were a big part of each other’s healing.”

Shania Twain and her husband are in a ‘second honeymoon phase’

After divorcing Lange in 2010, Twain married Thiébaud in 2011. At first, this choice surprised Twain because she did not think she would get “married again.”

“When I got divorced I said, ‘I’m never getting married again.’ I was definitely one of those people that could have written a million songs about, ‘I’m never going to fall in love again,'” Twain told People Magazine. “But Fred was such an undeniable love.

Twain’s son Eja and Thiébaud’s daughter Johanna are both 21 years old, which has changed Twain’s marriage to Thiébaud.

The singer told People Magazine that the two are in “a sort of second honeymoon phase.”

Twain added, “We’re bonded now in a different way without the kids.”

How the famous singer feels about her ex-husband

Even though Twain’s separation and divorce from Lange were painful experiences, she tells People Magazine that she has “found peace” with Lange.

“I found peace a long time ago, and maybe peace is forgiveness, you know?” Twain said. “I’m able to have more appreciation for him again, not for what happened in our marriage but for all that he contributed to such a great part of my career and my life. We have a beautiful child from it. The resentment is gone.”

Before they divorced, Lange worked on multiple of Twain’s albums including The Woman in Me, Come on Over, Up!, and Greatest Hits.

Even though the two do not work together on music anymore, Twain is still tied to Lange in a way because People Magazine reports she “still uses his recording studio.”

“That’s kind of our crossroads area, which is, I think, really appropriate. It feels really good to say that. We share engineers, and so we have this music creative zone that we all go to on our own time,” Twain told People Magazine.