Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Meri Brown Is ‘Twisting the Knife’ in Kody During the Season 17 Reunion

In the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special for season 17, Meri Brown announced to the public that Kody Brown decided to end their marriage after 30 years. Everyone wants to know why Meri remains loyal to her husband despite his decision to divorce. Some Sister Wives fans believe that Meri is “twisting the knife” during the reunion by reiterating that Kody left her.

Meri Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

Meri announced that Kody doesn’t want to be married to her

After Meri got legally divorced from Kody in 2014, she was embroiled in a catfishing scandal in 2015. Meri and Kody’s tumultuous marriage has since been reduced to friends. For nearly a decade, their marriage was at a stalemate. Despite the distance between them, Meri hoped that Kody would have a change of heart and work on their marriage.

However, Kody’s indifference continues to grow. In season 17, Kody said he doesn’t consider himself married to Meri and wouldn’t care if she married another man. During the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, Kody shocked audiences when he revealed he had plans to reconcile with Meri.

However, Meri was oblivious to any plans of potential reconciliation. When Meri called Kody up on their last anniversary, he got upset with her. He didn’t want her to call since they were no longer acting as a married couple. According to Meri, Kody made his decision but wasn’t ready to face the backlash of going public about it. For years, Meri kept it quiet, but she finally came clean about Kody’s decision to leave their marriage during the reunion.

Polygamist men are not supposed to leave their wives

Christine Brown’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, recently opened up about how the Brown’s religious beliefs deter husbands from divorcing their wives (via In Touch). As members of the Mormon fundamentalist sect called the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), the Browns practice polygamy in adherence to the belief in plural marriage. They believe that a man must take on multiple wives in order to gain enlightenment.

The AUB discourages anyone from leaving these eternal celestial marriages, as the wives are sealed to the man for eternity. When a wife leaves a family, it’s looked down on. However, it’s reportedly “much worse” for a man to leave his wives and children, according to Kristyn.

“I know men who have left, and that gossip and throwing them under the bus was really horrific,” Kristyn explained. In the eyes of the church, Kody is unable to divorce his wives. This is why Kristyn believes that he’s purposefully trying to make them leave him. “So Kody’s got to get them to do that, so he doesn’t have to have any marriages with them,” Kristyn concluded.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think Meri is ‘twisting the knife’ in Kody

Perhaps the reason why Kody didn’t want to go public about his decision to divorce Meri was that he didn’t want the church to know. During the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, Meri made it a point at the reunion that Kody had left their marriage, not her. She repeated many times that she didn’t leave him first.

One Sister Wives fan pointed out this theory on Reddit: “Remember how both Kody and Robyn said he cannot leave the marriages? It’s a concept he has talked about for years. The wives can leave him, but he’ll NEVER leave one of them.”

The fan explained that this could be Meri “twisting the knife” by drilling home that he left her. “Meri is publicly humiliating him. She’s calling bull crap on his lies. It was important to him that the public never see him as having been the one to end a marriage. She’s making sure everyone knows Kody left a wife that was willing to stick with him no matter what,” the Reddit user concluded.

Is Meri purposefully outing Kody to the church for not obeying the rules? If so, this could be the payback Meri has been planning for years.

Part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special airs Sunday, January 8, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.