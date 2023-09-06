Find out why one "Star Trek" episode got itself banned in the UK.

Star Trek spawned multiple spin-offs, and Star Trek: The Next Generation is one of the most popular shows. Fans still enjoy it, and even some former stars have their favorite episodes. While the show had many memorable moments, one episode of Star Trek got banned overseas.

Which episode of ‘Star Trek’ was banned in the United Kingdom?

One of the episodes of The Next Generation‘s third season is “The High Ground.” It may appear as any other episode, but another country singled it out. According to Collider, the United Kingdom banned “The High Ground” for political reasons and its portrayal of terrorism.

The show offers a sympathetic view of a group of insurgents and their violent methods. Such a depiction can be normal for American audiences, but the same is not always the case for other countries. It also did not help that Data briefly mentioned a made-up piece of United Kingdom history.

Data casually says how some groups used violence to meet their goals. He uses the “Irish reunification of 2024” as an example. Britain and Ireland have had an uneasy history with each other. Things would get violent.

At the time, real-world Britain was dealing with the IRA, who fought to get the British out of Northern Ireland. The IRA went as far as to use a bomb that resulted in casualties. So, it is easy to see why the United Kingdom banned “The High Ground.” An edited version later aired on television.

Inside the most controversial ‘Star Trek’ episode in the U.K.

In “The High Ground,” the crew travels to the planet Rutia IV to deliver medical supplies. The place is dealing with a war that has gone on for decades. One of the sides of the conflict is a rebel group called the Ansata. The Enterprise crew cannot get involved due to the Prime Directive.

However, things change when the Ansata leader captures Dr. Crusher after a bombing in a plaza. He uses her skills as a doctor to tend to the sick and the wounded. Meanwhile, the government questions rebel sympathizers in a way the characters criticize.

Then, the crew and the Rutian government try to locate the rebel base. The Ansata soon goes after the Enterprise and plants a bomb on the ship. While the bomb fails to cause damage, the leader manages to capture Picard.

The episode ends with the leader getting killed. Crusher manages to get a young member to stand down. The storyline indicates that the end of the conflict may be possible in the future.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ aired in the 1980s

In 1987, Paramount released the third series in the Star Trek franchise titled The Next Generation. The show was a huge success with audiences and ran for seven years. The cast includes well-known stars like Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton. They portray some of the audience’s favorite characters.

The series takes place about 100 years after the original series. It follows Captain Picard and his crew exploring the galaxy on the USS Enterprise. Not only do they go on adventures, but they delve into various philosophical concepts.

The series covers topics like diversity, and the characters discuss consciousness and what it means to be human. Viewers consider whether Data has rights despite being an android. The plotlines and the acting made the series a hit with critics and casual audiences.

While The Next Generation remains popular decades later, it was no stranger to drama during its run. Behind the scenes, there were creative differences between writers and the creator that led to issues. Even a couple of the banned Star Trek episodes faced some controversy when they first aired.