When Will ‘Days of Our Lives’ Run Out of New Episodes With Writers Strike?

NBC’s infamous soap opera, Days of Our Lives, continues on in 2023. The soap is one of the longest-running scripted TV series in history. And it certainly has loyal fans who watch the series daily. Unfortunately, fans are growing concerned that the Writers Guild of America strike may impact the show’s future. So, when will Days of Our Lives run out of new episodes?

When will ‘Days of Our Lives’ run out of new episodes with the Writers Guild of America strike?

The Writers Guild of America, which encompasses two unions and 11,000 writers of film, television, news, and radio, began on May 2, 2023. And it’s already affected numerous TV shows. The writers are striking for higher pay, stable working conditions, and more sustainable contracts. And it’s far from the first time writers have taken to a strike to improve their careers.

“Our wages have been falling in the last few years as the streamers’ profits have been skyrocketing,” writer Amanda Mercedes told Today.

Several TV shows were immediately affected by the strike. Saturday Night Live stopped airing new episodes on May 6, 2023. And late-night shows, like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, now play reruns. They immediately ran out of new material.

Daytime soap operas aren’t immune to the writers’ strike. Soaps that run new episodes daily, like General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives have a backlog of new episodes, but those eventually run dry. So, when will Days of Our Lives run out?

It seems Days of Our Lives has the longest backlog of new episodes of any of the soaps currently airing. The series reportedly has enough new material to last until fall 2023, as the show typically has six to seven months of new episodes already filmed. This could mean Days of Our Lives is set with new material until November or December 2023.

The series temporarily shut down in the past

While Days of Our Lives is unlikely to feel the negative effects of the Writers Guild of America strike as heavily as other soaps, the series has shut down production in the past. The coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns forced production to halt in early 2020, but the show was able to resume filming by September of that year. Thankfully, because of how far in advance Days of Lives films, the show had enough new episodes to last until October 2020.

Such was not the case for General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless, though. All three shows ran out of new episodes during the coronavirus pandemic, and the networks aired old episodes instead. The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless managed to keep fans entertained by airing theme weeks of reruns.

‘Days of Our Lives’ has been renewed for 2 more seasons

While the writers’ strike could theoretically catch up to Days of Our Lives, fans can rejoice, as the show has been renewed for two more seasons. The series is currently airing its 58th season, so it will continue until its 60th season at least.

“As a loyal viewer, I consider you to be a part of that family,” Deirdre Hall, an actor who’s starred in the show for over 40 years, said in a video message regarding the news and the show’s transition to Peacock streaming. “Let’s make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey.”

