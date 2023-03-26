Will ‘Outlast’ Return for Season 2? Here’s What We Know so Far

The Netflix survival show Outlast throws 16 lone wolves into the Alaskan wilderness and challenges them to team up and survive together. The series’ twist is that contestants must be in a team to win the $1 million prize money. Outlast has received mixed reviews, but it’s certainly not impossible that it will return for a second season. Here’s everything we know so far.

The cast of ‘Outlast’ Season 1 | Netflix

‘Outlast’ is utterly bingeable

Love it or hate it, Outlast is prime binge-worthy television. Survival shows are a popular genre, and the series’ simple twist of forcing “lone wolves” into teams proved pretty interesting. The Guardian calls Outlast “completely addictive, ridiculous, and great.”

Yet there are some fans who couldn’t get past the show’s lack of rules. When Team Alpha resorted to dirty tricks like stealing another camp’s sleeping bags, it made the series about more than just pure survival. There are also plenty of viewers who feel that the show is completely fake. But despite these criticisms, there’s likely enough interest to garner a second season.

When you play a game with no rules, then you'll do whatever it takes to come out on top.



Will ‘Outlast’ return for season 2?

So far, Netflix has not confirmed Outlast Season 2, but it’s certainly possible that the show will return. Other survival series have had enormous success with follow-up seasons. In fact, the aptly named Survivor is now one its 42nd season.

Keeping in mind the criticism surrounding Outlast Season 1’s lack of rules could also help create a more enjoyable second season. Outlast executive producer Grant Kahler already spoke on this briefly in an interview with Newsweek.

“I think one thing we would have to be mindful of in future seasons is, after seeing this first season, I would wanna make sure people, just from a safety perspective, didn’t get a little too out of hand, you know because they’re going to see this and see that you can take matters into your own hands,” he explained.

“So I just wouldn’t want to see someone from a camp just going to beat the s*** out of someone,” Kahler added. If the show does return, it might serve fans and competitors to set out more concrete rules.

Would the cast members from ‘Outlast’ return?

If Outlast does return for season 2, it seems unlikely that the show would bring back contestants who have already competed. For one thing, having experience on the show might give returning competitors an unfair advantage.

Additionally, plenty of cast members had a pretty rough experience during filming, from staving off hunger and battling illness to hating their fellow contestants. Kahler told Newsweek that the contestants who didn’t get along on the show “still hate each other,” though he did add, “I keep in touch with all of them.”

‘Outlast’ Season 2 potential release date

If Outlast does return for season 2, fans likely have a while to wait for new episodes. Filming for Outlast Season 1 took place in the fall of 2021 in Alaska, near the Neka River. The series premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Given this timeline, even if filming for Outlast Season 2 began in 2023, viewers likely wouldn’t see a second season on Netflix until 2025.

All episodes of Outlast are currently streaming on Netflix.