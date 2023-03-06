What to Watch on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ This Week, Plus Where to Stream the 2023 Oscars

It’s the first full week of March, so your favorite streaming platforms are dropping a ton of new shows to watch. Find out what to tune in to on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ from Mar. 6 through Mar. 12. Plus, find out how to watch the 2023 Oscars without cable.

The 2023 Oscars are Sunday, Mar. 12 | Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 finale airs Sunday, Mar. 12

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) escape a new kind of villain in episode 8 of The Last of Us. This coming Sunday, Mar. 12, the season 1 finale of The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max. The premium cable channel was quick to renew the series based on a video game of the same name in January 2023. There’s no word yet on when season 2 of The Last of Us will come out, though.

Perry Mason Season 2 and Rain Dogs also premiere on HBO this week. Both shows start Mar. 6.

‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 continues on Mar. 9 on Netflix

If you still need to catch up on the first five episodes of You Season 4, now’s the time to do so! The second half of season 4 comes out on Netflix on Mar. 9. This could be the last season of the Netflix series, so fans won’t want to miss out.

Here’s what other shows subscribers can watch on Netflix this week:

Ridley Jones Season 5 — Mar. 6

Unlock My Boss Season 1 — Mar. 6

Outlast Season 1 — Mar. 10

Rana Naidu Season 1 — Mar. 10

The Glory Part 2 — Mar. 10

Hulu shows to stream this week

Another new episode of How I Met Your Father will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, Mar. 7. Here’s what other shows are available to stream on Hulu this week:

Mob Psycho 1000 Season 3 — Mar. 6

Farmer Wants a Wife — Mar. 9

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere — Mar. 9

Cities of the Underworld Season 13 — Mar. 9

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3 — Mar. 9

UnPrisoned Season 1 — Mar. 10

FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater — Mar. 10

Watcher — Mar. 10

Disney+ releases this week

Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever returns with episode 2 “Mexico: Con La Brisa” on Mar. 7. The following day on Mar. 8, Star Wars fans can tune in to new episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 and episode 212 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 — “The Outpost.”

Here’s what else is coming to Disney+ this week on Mar. 8:

Africa’s Deadliest Seasons 2, 3, 4, and 5

Chibiverse Season 1

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 (5 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 2 (4 episodes)

Where to stream the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 12

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, Mar. 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The awards will be broadcast live on ABC, but there are a few ways to tune in without cable.

Subscribers to Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV can stream the Oscars live. In some cases, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of this weekend.

You can also watch the 2023 Oscars on ABC.com and the ABC app. Hulu will have the 2023 Oscar Awards available to stream on Monday, Mar. 13.

We’ll return next week with even more shows from your favorite streaming platforms.