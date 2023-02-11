‘Will Trent’ Episode 6 Preview: A Whistleblower’s Death Puts Will and Faith in Danger

Fans of ABC‘s Will Trent can rest easy — the new drama show based on the book series by Karin Slaughter is returning with new episodes soon. Will Trent took a two-week break following episode 5 for the State of the Union address, but it’s back next week. Read on for everything you need to know about Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

When does ‘Will Trent’ return with episode 6?

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”, airs Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Britta Lundin wrote the upcoming hour, and Lea Thompson directed it.

The synopsis for “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” reads, “A double murder leads the GBI on a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Angie does her best to ensure a key witness testifies in her case.”

The Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6 promo reveals that the aforementioned double homicide involves a whistleblower. One of the victims, Sally Wallace, was a software engineer for a tech company called Selantus. Will Trent and Faith Mitchell learn that Sally was a whistleblower who likely threatened to expose Selantus’ secrets before she and her husband were killed.

After Will and Faith start uncovering the truth, an unknown woman warns them that “they” — likely referring to Selantus — are spying on people. Later, someone breaks into Faith’s home and leaves her a note that reads, “Next time, someone gets hurt.” She calls Will, who is out for a run. He tells her that a car is following him.

This murder case seemingly leads Will and Faith down a dangerous, cryptic path. And if they’re not careful, they could get hurt.

A recap of episode 5

Although the Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6 promo doesn’t show much of Angie Polaski, the synopsis tells us everything we know about her story in the upcoming hour.

In Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, Angie found a victim of a sex trafficking ring called Zero Mile. The detective had spent years trying to bust Zero Mile, but she could never gather enough concrete evidence against them. Now, Angie has a witness that might be able to take down the ring. However, the traumatized woman might not be up for the draining task.

Elsewhere in episode 5, Will met Ava Green, a photographer who got tangled up with a robbery crew. Ava was evidently enamored with the GBI agent, but Will wasn’t ready to enter a new relationship after his latest fight with Angie. There’s a chance that Ava returns in a future episode, even though she likely won’t appear in Will Trent Episode 6.

.@rodriguezramon truly understands Will, bringing #WillTrent to life in such a special way ?️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QbRMVA9tbw — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) February 8, 2023

Who is in the ‘Will Trent’ Season 1 Episode 6 cast?

Thankfully, IMDb has already uploaded the cast of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, so fans can know what and who to expect come Tuesday.

The cast is:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Deion Smith as Jeremy Mitchell

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Kurt Yue as Pete Chin

Walter Belenky as Vince Arrigotti

April Billingsley as Jess Noonan

Brian Brightman as Lorne Renfield

Gabriella Cila as Jade

John Dixon as Kevin

Elijah Everett as Manager

Almeera Jiwa as Sally

John Machesky as Officer Petrakis

Ric Reitz as Director Armstrong

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?”, premieres Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

