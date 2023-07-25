Alison Victoria is known for HGTV’s Windy City Rehab, and she now has a new special that shows her process of transforming her Chicago warehouse into a dreamy living space. Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home takes fans behind Victoria’s rehab process, and gets candid about the money she spends on the project. According to Victoria, she already owes two of her best friends $400,000.

Alison Victoria owes her friends money for the new home in ‘Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home’

Design and home renovation expert Alison Victoria is taking on her biggest project yet in Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home. She plans on transforming her 6,700-square-foot warehouse in Chicago into a home she’s always wanted. The show takes fans behind the scenes as Victoria secures approval to turn the warehouse into a residential space while renovating the warehouse with a new kitchen, primary suite, gym, theater, courtyard, and spa.

This massive project isn’t cheap, and Victoria’s gotten candid about her issues with her finances in the past. She ran into lawsuits over the work she did in Windy City Rehab. Now, regarding the warehouse, she already owes her friends money.

“Here’s the deal. I just moved in two weeks ago, and I still owe two of my best friends $400,000,” Victoria told TV Insider. “So, there is no rich chick here. It’s someone who bought a building and got really lucky, at a very inexpensive amount six years ago.”

She then explained that she originally bought the warehouse for $350,000, hoping to transform it into something amazing. While she had $500,000 saved for the project, she quickly realized it “wasn’t enough anymore.”

“The banks were like, ‘Sorry we’re not giving you a loan,'” she continued. “Look at where we are with the economy. We have a property that doesn’t compare to anything else, so how do we appraise something like this to give some cash back loan? I’m still struggling. I’m still trying to get a bank to come to see it and understand so I can pay my friends back.”

The Alison’s Dream Home teaser also shows her worrying about the cost. “Every single dollar counts,” her voiceover states. She then tells the camera, “I don’t have any more money.”

“I’m in panic mode,” she continues. “But, when I’m done, there will be nothing like it.”

How many episodes are in the HGTV miniseries?

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home is only three episodes long. With the first episode premiering on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, episode 2 will air on Aug. 1, 2023, and the last episode will air on Aug. 8, 2023.

It’s unclear if HGTV will renew the flagship series for a fifth season. Before season 4 was given the green light, Alison Victoria doubted continuing to film. But after a much-needed trip to Paris, she knew she wanted to continue home renovations.

“What I love about Windy City Rehab and why I created this show years ago was to show the truth of the business,” she told People. “There are no smoke and mirrors in my show, it’s just very docuseries. So, as things unfold and happen, the cameras are there. These aren’t set-up scenes.”

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.