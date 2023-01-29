‘Wolf Pack’ LGBTQ Characters Will Have Explicit Romances

The horror series Wolf Pack will deal with teenagers coping with their transformation. It’s a world with which series creator Jeff Davis is familiar, having adapted Teen Wolf for MTV. For Wolf Pack, Davis adapted Edo van Belkom’s books. Davis said Wolf Pack includes LGBTQ characters and won’t shy away from showing their relationships.

Davis was on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel for Wolf Pack on Sept. 21. He discussed the gay and straight romances the werewolf teenagers will have on the show, and what Paramount+ will let him show. New episodes of Wolf Pack stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

‘Wolf Pack’ confirmed Harland Briggs actor Tyler Lawrence Gray was comfortable with LGBTQ love scenes

Tyler Lawrence Gray plays Harland Briggs, a self-described “adrenaline junkie” as a human, and wild wolf too. Davis said Harland will have a romantic storyline in Wolf Pack and he made sure Gray would be comfortable portraying everything Davis asked him to.

“Tyler’s character is gay and he is a very sexual character,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t call him stereotypical, but he lives his life. I told Tyler when he was going to play the character, there would be some pretty explicit scenes and was he ready to do that on screen? Which he said he was absolutely ready for anything.”

‘Wolf Pack’ won’t have the gay best friend

For decades of film and television, gay characters were relegated to the best friend role. Whether Rupert Everett in My Best Friend’s Wedding or the satirical version of him in Isn’t It Romantic, Davis felt it was time to move beyond the gay best friend. Wolf Pack will actively feature both gay and straight relationships.

“I have to tell you, the gay characters on this show Will and Grace did a great job of showing the world any character can be your best friend,” Davis said. “I am not interested in showing any more best friends. The gay characters on this show will have romances every bit as important as the straight characters. You won’t see the guy and the girl having the sex scene and the two guys holding hands. It will be equal.”

Paramount+ allows more than just explicit sex scenes

Davis acknowledged that streaming on Paramount+ allows him to handle sex more frankly than even MTV could with Teen Wolf.

“So I am very happy to be able to do that on streaming, tell those adult stories,” Davis said. “Tell a little bit racier stories, but, of course, under the auspices of an intimacy coordinator. Always.”

However, streaming adds yet another benefit. Not only are they free of network constraints, but they don’t have formal time slots either.

“Actually, I will tell you the greatest one is not to be stuck to a 41 minute show,” Davis said. “Having a little length is everything, but you can explore more adult themes.”