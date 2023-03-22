‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Celebrates His Wife Nicole’s Birthday in Epic Fashion

Taylor Sheridan knows how to throw an epic birthday party. For his wife Nicole Sheridan’s recent birthday celebration, the Yellowstone creator spared no expense in taking her to an exotic beachside location.

Nicole shared pics of the festivities on social media, proving that her husband didn’t spare any expense when it came to her 40th birthday.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Sheridan | Joe Buglewicz/WireImage

Taylor Sheridan celebrates his wife’s birthday in epic fashion

Taylor has plenty of things to keep him busy this year as the Yellowstone creator is currently working on several spinoffs and new shows for Paramount. Despite a busy schedule, he still managed to create some time to travel and celebrate his wife’s 40th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared several pics from her birthday getaway, including a few shots of her looking amazing on the beach. The model also posted a photo of her holding a baby pig while soaking up the sun, as well as a snapshot of her riding a horse.

Of course, the photo that got all the attention was the one of her smooching Taylor under a tent at night. Fans absolutely loved the photos and voiced their support for the adorable couple in the comments.

Taylor might be one of the busiest people in television, but he certainly knows how to shower his wife with love.

Nicole Sheridan’s started dating her husband long before he hit it big

Taylor and Nicole started dating long before he started filming the first season of Yellowstone. The two tied the knot in 2013, and fans might recognize her for some of her previous work.

Nicole, who first made a name for herself as a model, enjoyed her first taste of fame after starring in a popular commercial. She then had a brief but significant part in How I Met Your Mother, a role that proved to be her biggest to date.

Fast forward several years and Nicole is still working as a model. And based on her birthday photos, she definitely still knows how to rock a cute outfit.

In addition to her beach photos, Nicole also shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing in a fashionable black dress for her birthday. Nicole kept the caption simple by writing, “40,” with a heart emoji.

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan and his wife have this one hobby in common

Along with her modeling and acting careers, Yellowstone fans might be surprised to learn that Nicole has a passion for horseback riding. Just like her husband, there’s nothing she loves more than saddling up for a ride in the country.

Two years ago, Nicole was even featured on the front cover of Cowgirl magazine, an honor that went beyond the desire to sell a few copies. According to Taste of Country, Nicole is active in the sport of cutting and won an award in 2020 for the Carity Foundation team ride.

Nicole’s love for horses dates back to when she was a young girl. Her grandparents lived in Wyoming, and she learned how to ride during her frequent visits to their property.

The hobby is also something she shares with Taylor, who owns one of the largest ranches in the world and famously loves to drive cattle.

Sheridan’s hit Yellowstone will return with the second half of season 5 at some point this year.