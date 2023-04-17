‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Says You Have to Be ‘Courageous’ ‘If You Want to Walk Beside Taylor Sheridan’

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty has nothing but good things to say about the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan. Brings Plenty stars in the flagship series as Mo and is also the American Indian coordinator for the show’s prequel, 1923.

In a recent interview, Brings Plenty commended Sheridan’s bravery for bringing the trauma-filled 1923 storyline to life on the popular TV show. And at the forefront of the discussion was Teonna Rainwater’s (Aminah Nieves) horrific experience during the Indian boarding-school era.

Taylor Sheridan and Mo Brings Plenty | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount

Mo Brings Plenty calls Taylor Sheridan ‘fearless’

In the first season of 1923, Sheridan was not afraid to explore some troubling points in history. This includes Teonna’s time at an Indian boarding school, which was marked with physical and sexual abuse.

Given the nature of Teonna’s story, Sheridan ensured that everyone on set felt safe and secure. Brings Plenty was brought along, in part, to help him achieve that goal.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Brings Plenty discussed his work on 1923 and revealed why Sheridan wasn’t afraid to bring Teonna’s story to light. He also praised the creator for his outstanding courage.

“If you want to walk beside Taylor Sheridan, he’s so fearless that you, too, have to be courageous to do what needs to be done and tell these stories in a good way. And be aware and conscious of the boundary that you don’t want to cross,” Brings Plenty revealed.

The first season of 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, wrapped up back in February. The popular show, which is a sequel to the events in 1883, has already been renewed for a second season.

Mo Brings Plenty reveals how he supported Taylor Sheridan’s vision for ‘1923’

Brings Plenty went on to discuss how his own personal experiences have shaped his opinions surrounding 1923 and Yellowstone. For Brings Plenty, it was important to explore difficult topics in the prequel, no matter how people might react.

“What was most important to me was to support the storyline that [1923 creator] Taylor had written. Taylor is so gifted, and he has the ability to share things that some people won’t even think about,” he explained.

The actor noted that it was his job to make sure the show portrayed everything as accurately as possible. He is also thankful for the opportunity to work on the series and believes it has serious therapeutic potential.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans can expect things to get a little better for Teonna. While details are scarce, we do know that Brings Plenty’s own nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, will offer help and support for the character moving forward.

In fact, Brings Plenty revealed that his nephew’s character has a “very, very strong storyline” next season.

The ‘Yellowstone’ star opens up about his role as the American Indian coordinator in ‘1923’

Brings Plenty first caught the attention of fans for his portrayal of the morally grounded character, Mo, on Yellowstone. But his other role in the popular franchise is quite different from what fans see onscreen.

In addition to playing Mo, Brings Plenty is the American Indian Affairs Coordinator for Yellowstone and 1923. In this role, Brings Plenty acts as both a historian and preserver of American Indian culture.

“In that role, what it means is we have to make sure that we’re accurate as far as the time period that we’re in, and on a cultural level what we can show and yet still keep the protection over the original ceremonies,” Brings Plenty shared, per CinemaBlend.

Brings Plenty explained how he also makes sure that the language is properly represented in the series. To ensure this level of accuracy, he works alongside local tribes, which offer him guidance on various cultural topics.

Fans, of course, can watch Brings Plenty in action when season 5 of Yellowstone returns later this year. They can also witness his handiwork on the prequel, 1923, which can be streamed on Paramount+.