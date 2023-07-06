April shared an update about the status of her relationship with Roy ahead of the 'You, Me & My Ex' Season 2 finale, which aired July 3.

Talk about a complicated relationship. April, Roy, Loren, and John star in TLC’s You, Me & My Ex, a show about people who haven’t cut their exes out of their lives, despite having moved on to another relationship.

The foursome started out as neighbors. April was originally married to Roy, while Loren was married to John. When both marriages started to falter, April began a relationship with John. Ultimately, she divorced Roy and married John. But she remained very close to Roy. She also became close friends with John’s ex-wife Loren. When April and John began having problems in their relationship, they separated. Then, Loren moved in with April, who described their relationship as a “domestic partnership.”

April and John’s messy divorce took center stage in ‘You, Me & My Ex’ Season 2

The breakdown of April and John’s brief marriage and their contentious split was a prominent storyline in You, Me & My Ex Season 2. John was bitter over the breakup and said that April’s ongoing entanglement with Roy “ruined” their marriage. April was angry with John, whom she accused of being rude and emotionally withholding.

“I feel like I was the fool in John’s game,” she said.

John and April had a particularly ugly disagreement over the terms of their divorce, with April pressuring John to sign papers that would give her half of his military retirement. He pushed back, arguing that he’d already agreed to give her their house and everything else.

In the season 2 finale, which aired July 3, April revealed that they were moving forward with the divorce.

Roy moved back in with April

Not only is John out of April’s life, but her relationship with Loren has also cooled. Loren has moved out of April’s home and she’s in a relationship with another woman. But April isn’t entirely alone. The You, Me & My Ex star is sharing her home (though not her bedroom) with her other ex-husband, Roy.

“Roy will moving back to North Carolina in a few months and he is going to be living in this house with me,” April said in the finale. “I’m very excited to have him back here.”

Does that mean that April and Roy could rekindle their relationship? He hinted he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.

“I love April deeply. I always have and I always will. I would be a liar if I said I wouldn’t probably give it a chance,” he said.

The ‘You, Me & My Ex’ stars aren’t together

So, are April and Roy officially back together? She shed some light on their situation in a recent Instagram update.

“Roy and I aren’t together,” she wrote in a comment on a post from late June about a trip they took to Joshua Tree. “But I’d never let anyone break his heart!” She also revealed that her ex is single.

April also claimed that the latest season of You, Me & My Ex focused too much on the negative. “The FUN, REAL, and GENUINE parts of reality TV didn’t make the cut this season,” she wrote.

TLC hasn’t revealed whether You, Me & My Ex will return for season 3. But in another post April hinted she might not be interested in returning if it does.

“Season 2 is coming to an end, and I couldn’t be happier!” she wrote on Instagram on July 4. “Can’t wait for the new adventure we are about to embark upon!”

You, Me & My Ex is streaming on discovery+.

