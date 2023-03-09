‘You’ Season 4: Joe Killing a [Spoiler] Was Foreshadowed in Season 1

Season 1 showed You fans that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) would do anything to make the women of his affection happy. A season 4 murder was foreshadowed back in season 1 with a chilling line.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the You Season 4 Part 2.]

Joe Goldberg takes down a powerful man in ‘You’ Season 4

In season 4, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) went from not trusting Joe to falling for him. She revealed her dark past to him in “Hampsie.”

Her father, Tom (Bernd Vollbrecht) is an investor who raids companies. Kate said he has paid for police to go after protestors, paid off victims of sexual assault to protect CEOs, and covered up his company putting toxins in the water leading to children getting cancer. She also happens to be her favorite daughter, and despite cutting ties with him he continues to influence her life.

“The Death of Jonathan Moore” shows Joe killing Tom and his bodyguard to protect Kate. He pinned the murder on the bodyguard. This murder was foreshadowed back in season 1.

Joe offered to kill Guinevere Beck’s father in ‘You’ Season 1

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere Beck on ‘You’ Season 1 | Netflix

Joe has a habit of falling for women with unhealthy families. Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), in season 1, kept it a secret that she was in touch with her father. He used to be addicted to drugs, and one time she found him almost dead. But her father no longer uses drugs and married a religious woman.

“The Captain” shows Beck sneaking away to see her father, and Joe follows her. She gets upset that her dad plans to cut her off financially because he’s having a new baby with his wife. Joe is discovered by Beck and pretends it’s a coincidence that he’s in the same place. He then tries to comfort her.

“Do you want him dead?” Joe asked Beck, which confused her. “Kinda feels like you and he have some unresolved stuff. Believe me. I’m the king of unresolved family issues. I know what people splitting feels like.”

It looks like Joe’s question is played off as a joke, but as an audience, we know the killer better than that. He encourages Beck to talk to her dad since he is here and alive. But she gets offended and pushes him away.

Does Beck appear in ‘You’ Season 4?

There are other callbacks to the first season in the second part of season 4. The trailer showed Joe seeing Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) from last season, but Beck makes an appearance too.

In “She’s Not There,” the secret is out that Joe is mentally struggling. The Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) we saw earlier in the season was a figment of his imagination, and Joe killed the real Rhys. Joe tries to piece together his recent actions and struggles to remember the code to the box to get to Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). He dissociates and sees the people he killed, including Beck.

Beck tells a group of blonde women that Joe finished her book after she died in his arms. “You’re pathetic,” she tells him. “Oh, I’m sorry. Did I hurt your feelings? Well, I’m f***ing dead, Joe.”

He claims that he’s trying to save a woman. “You don’t save Joe,” she tells him. The season ends with Joe protected by Kate’s wealth, but mentally he still sees Rhys. He might face the people he killed again in his dreams next season.