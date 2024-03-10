Reba McEntire might appear in season 7 of 'Young Sheldon.' At least, everyone would like her to. her schedule is just extremely complicated.

Young Sheldon will end its very successful run in May after seven seasons. While the team behind the show is busy tying up loose ends and looking to the future with more spinoffs, they are still figuring out everything that will happen in the show’s final season. In a recent interview, Steve Holland said they hope to see Reba McEntire reprise her role.

‘Young Sheldon’ cast and crew are hoping Reba McEntire will reprise her role in season 7

Young Sheldon fans are learning to accept the series is coming to a close, but what they won’t accept is not getting to see Reba McEntire return as June Ballard atleast once more. McEntire played the part of Dale Ballard’s ex-wife, June Ballard, during three seasons. While her guest appearance wasn’t important to the overall plot of the series, her storyline, including her unlikely friendship with Connie Tucker, is considered one of the beloved series’ bright spots.

Meemaw (Annie Potts) and June (Reba McEntire) | Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

McEntire appeared as June in season 3, season 4, and season 5 of the show. While her appearances were sporadic over those seasons, they were largely beloved by fans. She did not appear in season 6 of the series, and while she wasn’t a pivotal player in any one storyline, her absence was missed. Fans are hoping to see her at least one more time before the show wraps its final season. Executive producer Steve Holland hopes for the same.

Connie Tucker and June Ballard | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

During a chat with TV Line, Holland revealed that the entire Young Sheldon team would love to see McEntire return at least once more to reprise the role of June Ballard. He told the publication that it was something the team and McEntire were both interested in but that nothing was set in stone yet. Holland noted busy schedules for McEntire’s recent absence.

Why didn’t Reba McEntire appear in season 6 of ‘Young Sheldon’

Reba McEntire is a pretty busy woman. The country music star is working on multiple projects and is growing busier by the minute. Holland noted that McEntire’s schedule is a logistical nightmare. It seems almost impossible to carve out time for her to appear on Young Sheldon. That’s likely the same reason she failed to pop up in season 6 of the series.

In 2023, she returned to The Voice as a coach, which has kept her tied to NBC. She also worked on Big Sky, appearing in season 3 of the iconic series. In between all of that, McEntire was nailing down the specifics of upcoming projects, too. She currently has an untitled series in the works. She also wrapped production on Fried Green Tomatoes, and worked on more than one still-unnamed TV movie.