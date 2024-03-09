The last episode of 'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Young Sheldon' will air Thursday, May 16 on CBS.

Get ready for one more bazinga. Two Big Bang Theory stars will reunite in the upcoming Young Sheldon series finale.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will appear in the ‘Young Sheldon’ series finale

[L-R] Jim Parson as Sheldon Cooper and Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ | Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 2019 WBEI. All rights reserved.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the last-ever episode of Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, CBS announced on March 6.

“Sharing some exciting Big Bang Theory-related news!!!,” Bialik wrote on Instagram after her appearance in the finale was announced.

Bialik and Parsons last appeared onscreen together in the 2019 series finale of The Big Bang Theory. Neither has appeared onscreen in Young Sheldon. However, Parsons is the show’s narrator. Bialik has also appeared in voiceover form in two episodes. Details of how the two characters will fit into the Young Sheldon finale are being kept under wraps.

When does the last episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ air?

Young Sheldon premiered in 2017. The show follows young genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his quirky family, including his mom Mary (Zoe Perry), dad George (Lance Barber), older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord), and grandma Meemaw (Annie Potts).

In November 2023, CBS announced that Young Sheldon would end with the now-airing seventh season. The two-part series finale will air Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+.

So far, the network hasn’t revealed any plot details for the Young Sheldon finale. However, Revord has promised that the show’s last episodes won’t disappoint.

“I think there’ll be some really good Big Bang Theory Easter eggs and some questions will be answered that people have been asking,” she told TV Insider ahead of the season 7 premiere. “And knowing our writers who are so talented, they’re going to wrap it up well.”

CBS isn’t saying goodbye to the Cooper family

[L-R]: Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister in ‘Young Sheldon’ | Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Although Young Sheldon is coming to an end, CBS isn’t saying goodbye to the Cooper family. The network has given a series order to a spinoff focused on Georgie and his girlfriend Mandy (Emily Osment), who gave birth to the couple’s daughter Constance in season 6.

Jordan and Osment will reprise their roles in the half-hour, multi-camera comedy, which will premiere during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

“From The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

