From standing stone to majestic castles, here are 10 locations that ‘Outlander’ fans can visit in real life.

Starz’s hit show Outlander, adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s book series, showcases the stunning beauty of Scotland. The show has played a significant role in boosting tourism to the country and has become a cultural sensation in its own right.

While many of the show’s iconic locations are indeed found in Scotland, the series has also been filmed in various places across the globe. From ancient standing stones to majestic castles and grand mansions, here are 10 real-life filming locations from Outlander that fans can visit and experience firsthand.

Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

1. ‘Outlander’s’ famous Kinloch Rannoch

In the opening episode of the series, Outlander showcases the picturesque region near Rannoch Moor in Perthshire. It serves as the backdrop for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her husband Frank Randall’s (Tobias Menzies) second honeymoon following the conclusion of World War II.

This area also sets the stage for the (albeit disappointing) fabricated stones that form the enigmatic circle of Craigh na Dun. These stones, of course, mark the beginning of Claire’s extraordinary time-traveling adventure and have become one of the most recognizable places from the show.

2. Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway

The Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, a historical site and museum close to Falkirk underwent a transformation for Outlander. It was brought to life as a lively train station set in wartime London during the 1940s.

On the show, the railway is where Claire and Frank bid farewell to each other as they part ways for the duration of the war. Aside from its role in the series, the railway and museum provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy picturesque rides on vintage trains. The tours add to the overall charm of the experience.

3. Culross

Outlander fans will recognize this destination as Cranesmuir. In the real world, it is the delightful village of Culross, an exceptional representation of a 17th and 18th-century burgh.

The cobbled streets of Culross have been featured many times on the series. One of the popular spots in the village is a reconstructed period garden.

In Outlander, the village is a stand-in for Cranesmuir, the residence of Claire’s good friend, Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek). Behind Culross Palace lies the very area where the filming takes place for Claire’s herb garden at Castle Leoch, adding to the authenticity of the scenes.

4. Falkland, Fife

The charming town of Falkland in Fife takes on the role of Inverness in Outlander. It provides a captivating setting for scenes set in both the 1940s and the 1960s, which correspond with seasons 1 and 2, respectively.

Throughout the show, various buildings in Falkland make notable appearances, such as the Covenanter Hotel. As fans will recall, the hotel undergoes an enchanting transformation into Mrs. Baird’s (Kathryn Howden) inviting guesthouse.

Not only does the stunning architecture of the Covenanter Hotel capture the essence of the time period, but the attention to detail creates an immersive experience for the audience.

5. Doune Castle

With origins tracing back to the 14th century, the magnificent Doune Castle by Stirling assumes the role of Castle Leoch in Outlander. On the show, its primary function is the fictional residence of Clan MacKenzie.

Outlander fans have witnessed the castle in two distinct forms. It was first shown as a ruined structure during scenes set in the 1940s. The show also brought it back to life in all its glory in scenes set in the 18th century.

It’s worth noting that the actual ancestral home of Clan MacKenzie is Castle Leod.

6. Glencorse Old Kirk

The heartfelt wedding between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire undoubtedly stood out as one of the highlights in Outlander’s first season. Remarkably, fans have the opportunity to visit the actual wedding venue in real life.

Situated on the picturesque grounds of Glencorse House near Edinburgh, this delightful church served as the location where Claire and Jamie exchanged their vows. Interestingly, it continues to be a sought-after wedding venue for present-day couples, adding a touch of romance and history to their special day.

7. Dean Castle

In season 2 of Outlander, Claire and Jamie make their way to Beaufort Castle, a majestic 14th-century fortress nestled in Kilmarnock. Their mission is to convince Lord Lovat (Clive Russell), who resides there, to provide men in support of Charles Stuart’s cause.

Historically, this castle served as the stronghold for the Boyd Family, who held the title of lords of Kilmarnock for an impressive span of 400 years. It is situated within the expansive Dean Castle Country Park, spanning over 200 acres.

Unfortunately, Dean Castle is currently undergoing restoration.

8. Blackness Castle

Outlander fans were introduced to Blackness Castle as Fort William. This 15th-century stronghold serves as the fortress of the infamous Black Jack Randall, where Jamie endures a harrowing flogging in Season 1.

While the castle’s interior scenes were filmed in a Glasgow studio, there are numerous other Outlander filming locations that fans will readily recognize.

Blackness Castle earned the nickname “the ship that never sailed” due to its distinct boat-like shape. The northern and southern towers are often called the “stem” and “stern,” while the central tower is known as the “main mast.”

9. Hopetoun House

The Red Drawing Room at Hopetoun House, situated on the outskirts of Edinburgh, served as the inside the Duke of Sandringham’s residence during Season 1 of Outlander. Additionally, the estate’s exteriors were utilized to bring Parisian street scenes to life in Season 2.

Throughout the first three seasons of the show, Hopetoun House played a versatile role, representing various settings across Scotland, England, and Paris. Visitors can explore parts of the castle and its splendid gardens during the summer months.

Moreover, Hopetoun House can be rented for special occasions such as weddings, conferences, and film projects.

10. Midhope Castle

In Outlander, this 15th-century castle, also known as Broch Tuarach or Lallybroch, serves as the exterior representation of Jamie’s ancestral home. While the castle’s exteriors remain intact, the interior is unfortunately in a state of disrepair.

The present-day chateau reflects significant alterations made to the original 5-story, oblong tower house. Back in the 15th century, Midhope Castle belonged to the Martin family. Over time, changes were made, including the removal of an entrance tower and the heightening and extension of the eastern section.

If you wish to visit this iconic location, it’s essential to obtain a special pass from the Hopetoun Estate ahead of time.

Season 7 of Outlander is currently airing on STARZ.