One of the four stars of '1000-lb Best Friends,' Vannessa Cross has become the frontrunner for most weight lost, and people can't believe it.

1000-lb Best Friends is one of the most buzzworthy shows on TLC. The reality series introduced fans worldwide to four plucky women struggling with their weight loss journeys.

One of the women, Vannessa Cross, has stepped to the forefront after her recent weight loss surgery. She’s been documenting the process on her social media, as well as in the TLC show, often sharing weight loss tips and healthy lifestyle tricks for fans to emulate.

Not only have fans responded well to Cross’s dedication, but they have taken to the comments section of her Instagram account, praising her hard work and noting how “proud” they are of her progress.

Vannessa Cross underwent weight loss surgery

1000-lb Best Friends highlights the difficult journeys of four friends as they work to lose weight and develop healthier habits. While they all experience ups and downs along the way, some major triumphs occur on-camera for viewers to enjoy. Most notable of all is Cross’s recent weight-loss surgery, which took place in the third season of the show.

In the wake of her weight loss surgery, the reality star has been working hard to maintain her results. While many people find that maintaining weight loss is the hardest part of the process, Cross is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. For fans, there’s nothing more gratifying than seeing the reality star working hard and staying fit.

What do fans think about Vannessa Cross’s weight loss journey?

In a recent Instagram post, Cross shared a message of positivity, writing, “Work hard in silence and let your success be the noise,” and included hashtags like “#bariatricsurgery” and “fitnessmotivation.”

Fans were quick to praise Cross for her transparency, taking to the comments to share their own messages of support. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a stranger!!!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “I have to say my favorite part about you is that you are so encouraging to others on this journey and you can relate and empathize with the struggle.”

Cross hasn’t just been showing off her weight loss in a series of selfies, however. She’s actively sharing weight loss tips, including smoothie recipes, fitness routines, and ways to maintain momentum even during times of low motivation. Cross has become particularly popular on Instagram for her smoothie recipes, including one that features frozen berries and protein powder, and another that includes hot sauce for a spicy kick.

The other cast members of ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ are still struggling to lose weight

With Cross making waves on social media as an up-and-coming fitness influencer, many fans wonder about the other women of 1000-lb Best Friends, especially in the wake of the show’s second season. As reported by Distractify, several of the other stars of the show are still working hard on their health and wellness.

Ashely Sutton underwent weight loss surgery at the end of the second season. Tina Arnold, however, opted out of the life-changing surgery at the last minute, while Meghan Crumpler was equally focused on her wedding and her struggle with obesity.

To date, TLC has not greenlit a third season of 1000-lb Best Friends. With the network notorious for debuting new seasons of hit shows at the last minute and fans of the series clamoring for more, it seems to be a question of when, not if, 1000-lb Best Friends will continue.