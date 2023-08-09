The second season of hit reality show '1000-lb Best Friends' has come and gone. So why hasn't TLC announced Season 3 yet?

After two seasons, 1000-lb Best Friends is slowly becoming a staple on TLC. The reality series follows a group of four plus-sized women who tackle challenges related to their obesity. While the undercurrent of 1000-lb Best Friends is serious, the four women always keep humor at the forefront, relating to each other through humor and warmth.

1000-lb Best Friends debuted on TLC in 2022 and quickly became a hit. However, following the advent of the second season, which began in early 2023, the network hasn’t yet announced season 3. While some fans wait with bated breath, we see some solid indications that a renewal is likely.

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Season 3: Is it happening?

In the wake of the recent second season, 1000-lb Best Friends is currently on hold. As of publication, there has not been any confirmation of a third season or any direct news from TLC on the status of new seasons. However, there are indications that the network will renew 1000-lb Best Friends for a third season.

Notably, TLC is well-known for its tendency to wait until the last minute to announce new seasons of hit shows. This helps build hype for new seasons, even if it leaves fans cold on occasion.

The series has attracted a global audience, primarily from viewers who empathize with Crumpler, Arnold, Cross, and Sutton. This popularity indicates that, at the very least, TLC is considering a season renewal for 1000-lb Best Friends.

Generally, this reality show follows the same format and concepts as 1000-lb Sisters, celebrating a strong season 4 viewership in 2023. 1000-lb Sisters is currently filming season 5, according to TV Season Spoilers, which gives viewers hope that TLC will still lean on its weight-loss-focused series, like 1000-lb Best Friends.

More clues that TLC may renew ‘1000-lb Best Friends’ for Season 3

Not only has 1000-lb Best Friends been a hit for TLC, but it seems like its stars are on board for Season 3 as well. All the women are active on social media, and fans eagerly watch for a teaser. However, Cross, Sutton, Crumpler, and Arnold are all still apparently under contract with TLC, so don’t expect them to post anything concrete until season 3 is announced.

For now, fans should wait and watch social media to hear about a third season of 1000-lb Best Friends. They can also rewatch the first and second seasons of the show, available to stream on discovery+.

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ is full of humor and drama

1000-lb Best Friends follows the daily lives of four women, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold, Vannessa Cross, and Ashely Sutton. Throughout the course of each season, fans watch as the four friends work to lose weight while strengthening their bonds. Under the guidance of weight-loss surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, the women attempt various health challenges, including their battles with portion control and exercise.

The second season of 1000-lb Best Friends upped the drama, with the friends at odds with each other on how best to approach their health goals. The bulk of the drama was between Crumpler and Arnold, who lived together before a devastating house flood.

There was also a lot of disagreement about how much everyone should follow Dr. Procter’s advice. Some of the women took a more liberal approach to his guidance. Crumpler tied the knot at the end of the second season, which brought a tear to everyone’s eye, even as Arnold opted out of weight-loss surgery at the last minute. As for Cross, she overcame her fears when she arrived at her skin removal consultation following her successful weight loss.