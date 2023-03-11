‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Why Tina Arnold Felt ‘Instant Panic’ After She Agreed to Do the TLC Reality Show

1000-lb Best Friends is a TLC show about four friends battling obesity, but the reality series is about so much more than weight loss. Vannessa, Meghan, Tina, and Ashely face their challenges with humor and character, supporting each other along the way. The show is truly about their journeys of self-discovery and sisterhood.

Now in its second season, 1000-lb Best Friends has received positive reviews and has a lot of fans. But not all of the ladies were excited to film the show. Tina recently revealed how Meghan convinced her to join the cast.

Why Tina didn’t want to be on ‘1000-lb Best Friends’

1000-lb Best Friends cast member Tina Arnold | TLC via Youtube

The news of Tina’s hesitation to do the show came from her own social media accounts, which were shared on Reddit. Tina wrote: “I never wanted to be in the public eye. In fact, I spent most of my life purposely staying away from people as a protection to myself. I learned at a very young age just how cruel this world is and how evil some people are, and I didn’t want any part of it.”

So, what changed Tina’s mind? As it turns out, it was her friend, Meghan, along with a good old-fashioned desire to help others:

“When Meghan asked me (a second time) to do the show, it was instant panic. I didn’t want anything to do with it. I knew it meant that myself (and my family) would be thrust out of our safe bubble and right smack into the middle of the wolves den. But I sat in it and thought about it and I read the things being said about Meghan and Vannessa by the people who were watching their episode of Too Large, and I thought, ‘They’re helping people not feel alone, and I want a part in that.’ I told myself that if my story, my life could help someone not feel alone, if I could help someone, I could justify coming out of my very carefully built fortress.”

The comments on Reddit were not entirely kind. Many people accused Tina of being fake, claiming she’s in it for herself (and the financial compensation) and nothing else. Others pointed out that Tina posted a GoFundMe account to help with money for her new fence.

Tina Arnold recently shared her health diagnosis

Still, it’s easy to see why someone would have to be talked into entering the public eye. Reddit comments from viewers are proof of that. Opening yourself up to public scrutiny isn’t easy. Also, Tina has shared that she was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2018. The autoimmune disease affects over 2 million people and often goes undiagnosed.

Tina has admitted she occasionally slips and eats gluten, like when she caved and ate a Philly cheesesteak and fries. She talked about her joint pain, belly pain, brain fog, and “food guilt” the next day, which is something those who suffer from celiac disease can relate to. Seeing Tina pursue a healthier life may inspire others to do the same.

Highs and lows from ‘1000-lb Best Friends’

Since the show first debuted in 2022, we’ve seen a lot of highs and lows shared among the four main characters. Tina’s family home flooded in the first episode of the second season, forcing the entire family and Meghan, who was living with them, to share one small hotel room while repairs were made.

This led to Tina defending Meghan against fans calling her a “lazy mooch.” Tina and her husband have also faced marital struggles, with Tina’s husband threatening to leave if Meghan didn’t move out.

This show may be wrapping up its second season, but it’s clear the drama is just getting started.