Is Tammy Slaton pregnant? Here's what the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star discussed with a doctor in the series.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s life after rehab. In season 4, Tammy entered rehab at her highest weight and worked to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. Now that she’s taken time to recover from the surgery, she’s ready to live life on her own — and she mentions the possibility of a pregnancy. So, is Tammy pregnant? Here’s what we know.

Is Tammy Slaton pregnant? She discusses pregnancy in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton mentioning that she’s possibly pregnant. So, is she really pregnant in 2024? It seems highly unlikely that Tammy’s currently pregnant. While she discusses pregnancy in the new season, the season was filmed months before airing. There’s no current evidence to suggest Tammy is pregnant.

A clip shared by People shows Tammy at the doctor’s office with Amy Slaton by her side. She tells the doctor she wants to check if she can conceive.

“I wanna make sure everything’s healthy down there,” Tammy said. “I had an IUD put in.” When the doctor asked Tammy when she had her IUD inserted, Tammy responded, “It needed to be taken out in 2016. So, it’s still in.” She added that she never went to get the IUD removed because she was “really big” and didn’t feel comfortable visiting a doctor.

Amy commented about the IUD to the cameras. “Are you sure it ain’t permanently attached now?” she said. “Did it absorb? Like, can they find it? I think it’s got a permanent place of residence. It said, ‘B****, I been here for 12 years, I ain’t moving.'”

Dr. Cindy Basinski explained to the cameras that she had concerns about Tammy getting pregnant with the old IUD, as the IUD could cause “premature delivery or even fetal death.” She then asked Tammy if Tammy was sexually active, and Tammy said she wasn’t due to the distance from her husband, Caleb Willingham. But she then revealed that there was a “slight chance” she was pregnant at the time, as she hadn’t had her menstrual cycle in quite some time.

“I’ve been craving weird things that I’m not … like water. I’m craving water,” Tammy adds.

“B**** you ain’t pregnant, you thirsty,” Amy says. “You just thirsty, b****, go drink some water.”

She mentioned wanting children after weight-loss surgery

While Tammy Slaton mentions in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 that she’s possibly pregnant, she hasn’t made any announcements about a pregnancy on social media. Considering she’s an active TikTok and Instagram user, it seems likely that she would tell her fans about a pregnancy.

We don’t believe Tammy’s currently with child, but we can’t rule out the future. After her weight-loss surgery, she said she has a “new chance on life” post-surgery. She also mentioned wanting children, especially after seeing her sister, Amy Slaton, have kids.

“I’ve been saying, I don’t want kids, I don’t want kids,” Tammy said on the show. “I don’t know, just something changed. I’ve been seeing Amy with Gage and Glenn. So, I’ve been thinking about it. Nothing’s written in stone. I don’t even know if I can have kids. But, who knows? Maybe there will be a little Tammy running around one day. I don’t know if the world is ready for that.”

As far as we know, Tammy is single heading into 2024. Her husband, Caleb Willingham, died in July 2023. This could also impact her timeline for having a family.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

