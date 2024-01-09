'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star Tammy Slaton wants to lose an additional 100 pounds after getting home from rehab. Here's what she said.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton leaving rehab after undergoing weight loss surgery. In season 4, Tammy’s family wasn’t sure how Tammy would progress, as she hit her highest weight before entering the rehab facility. However, Tammy proved that she could accomplish her personal goals. Now, she has a new goal: to lose an additional 100 pounds.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 star Tammy Slaton says she has ‘100 pounds to lose’

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s new life post-rehab. In rehab, Tammy lost enough weight to qualify for weight-loss surgery. After the surgery, she spent several months in the facility to recover and continue to lose weight. She finally leaves rehab at the start of the new season, and her family finds her new look shocking.

TLC posted a clip from season 5 that shows Tammy discussing her life post-rehab. “My mobility is so much better now than it used to be,” she says while walking around her house. “But, I still have 100 pounds to lose. I’ve already got so much energy. I can’t imagine being 100 pounds lighter. I’m a brand new person. And I feel great, like, I want to live, I want to travel.”

She then reveals that she and her husband, Caleb Willingham, discussed possibly having children. Caleb remained in rehab when Tammy left, but she had high hopes that he’d also qualify for weight loss surgery and recover. “But, with the weight loss, I mean, it’s putting everything in perspective,” Tammy adds about her future. “So, I’m hopeful.”

An insider says Tammy Slaton is just 30 pounds heavier than Amy Slaton

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton continuing to lose weight after rehab. An insider told The Sun that as of December 2023, Tammy weighed only 30 pounds more than her sister, Amy Slaton.

“Tammy weighs only 30 pounds more than Amy right now,” the insider said. As for Amy, they noted that “it’s hard for Amy to focus on herself, as she’s taking care of the two kids.”

The source added that Tammy hopes to get skin removal surgery, as having the excess skin makes her feel insecure. “Tammy wants to get rid of all of the excess skin around her neck,” they stated. “It’s a big source of insecurity for her.”

Skin removal surgery will likely cost her around $85,000

The Sun spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich about Tammy Slaton’s potential skin removal surgery. According to the doctor, the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star could end up spending $85,000 on the surgery.

“If you lose around 100 pounds or more like Tammy has, then you wind up with extra skin,” Westreich told the publication. “After the initial extreme weight loss, skin presents underneath the chin, as seen in Tammy’s Instagram photos. After bariatric surgery and extreme weight loss, it’s usual to have extra skin since it can’t shrink enough.”

Westreich stated that he believed Tammy would get a facelift or a neck lift, which would cost around $35,000. An abdominoplasty would cost another $20,000, a leg lift for knee skin removal would cost around $15,000, and removing extra skin around the arms would cost $15,000.

“If she gains weight again after any skin surgeries, the skin will stretch again, and she’ll be back to where she started,” Westreich warned.

Fans will have to wait and see if Tammy discusses the possibility of skin removal in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.