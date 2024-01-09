Tammy Slaton of TLC's '1000-lb Sisters' took to TikTok to call out an anonymous critic who criticized her appearance.

Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters wants people to choose kindness. On Jan. 6, the TLC star took to social media to respond to an anonymous commenter who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

In a three-minute video, Tammy told the troll to pound sand while also sharing how negative comments about her appearance are a blow to her confidence.

Tammy Slaton doesn’t have the money to fix her teeth right now

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” Tammy said in the video shared on TikTok. “It’s not helping my confidence … I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

One reason why Tammy hasn’t addressed her issues with her teeth? Money. She said that while she’s not having a problem paying her bills, she doesn’t have enough saved to cover expensive dental treatments.

“Getting my teeth fixed costs money I don’t have right now,” she said.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star is frustrated by people who can’t focus on the positive

Tammy, who once weighed more than 700 pounds, has transformed herself over the past couple of years. She’s shed hundreds of pounds and had successful weight loss surgery, which has improved her health. Those who can’t focus on the positive aspects of her journey frustrate her.

“I had to calm myself down before I replied,” she said. “I really wanted to go off on you. I really wanted to tell you, ‘If you have a true problem with my teeth, then pay for them yourself.’ But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude.”

“I’m trying to better my life and better myself,” she said, adding that she noticed that she was hardly the only person who was subject to rude comments about her appearance.

“We should be lifting up each other,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth … Why hate? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in? Why can’t you just appreciate that I’m still alive? Yes, I have flaws. I’m human.”

Still, Tammy was trying hard not to let the negativity get her down.

“But I’m not gonna let you or anyone else ruin my day,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time that Tammy has addressed haters on TikTok. In December, she called out someone who wanted to know when she’d have her “gobbler” – the loose skin under her chin – removed. She said she’d have the procedure when her doctor approved it.

“You all make me feel so insecure sometimes,” Tammy added as she wiped away tears. “I can’t help it but at the same time, I’m proud of it. I worked so hard.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.