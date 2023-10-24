Tammy Slaton of TLC's '1000-lb Sisters' was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop in August, according to reports.

There’s more trouble for the Slaton sisters. Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters has been arrested on drug charges, according to a recent report. The TLC star was caught with a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop in Kentucky in August.

The news comes during a tumultuous year for Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton. Tammy’s husband Caleb Willingham died this summer, about six months after the couple said “I do.” In March, Amy’s husband Michael Halterman filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against his wife.

Tammy Slaton was arrested in August

In Touch Weekly reported the news of Tammy’s arrest, which happened on August 7. She was riding in a car that was pulled over for speeding. A police officer noticed the smell of marijuana, and Tammy then admitted to having about 1 ounce of marijuana in her purse.

Tammy, 37, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia The 1000-lb Sisters star was ordered to complete a marijuana education program. Her case was deferred and will be dropped provided she stays out of trouble for six months, according to the tabloid.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star’s arrest came days after her husband’s funeral

Tammy’s arrest came just a few days after her husband Caleb’s funeral. She and her sister Amy attended the memorial service in Ohio, People reported.

Tammy and Caleb met when both were patients at a rehab center in Ohio. They married in November 2022 after a short courtship, an event that was featured in the finale of 1000-lb Sisters Season 4. A few months later, reports surfaced that the couple was estranged. After Caleb’s death, Tammy acknowledged that she and her husband were having problems but said her feelings for him were still strong.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” she said in a video posted on her TikTok on July 2. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments … We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal,” she went on to say.

​​“He’s not in any pain anymore,” Tammy added. “I know he’s in a better place.”

Will there be a ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5?

TLC viewers have been fascinated by Tammy and Amy’s weight-loss journeys and their family drama since their reality show premiered in early 2020. But whether future episodes will chronicle the latest developments in their lives remains to be seen.

The first part of 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 wrapped up in March 2023, and the network has not yet confirmed that the show will return. However, a source told The Sun that cameras were present at Caleb’s funeral. Tammy has also told fans on TikTok that new episodes would begin airing in December 2023

Sources: In Touch Weekly, People, The Sun

