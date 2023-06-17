She's come a long way! '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is walking on her own, as seen in a video recently shared by her doctor.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has really turned her life around.

On the most recent season of the TLC reality show, Tammy – who once weighed more than 700 pounds – finally had bariatric surgery after losing enough weight to qualify for the procedure. The results have been truly transformational for the 36-year-old from Kentucky. Fans can see just how different things are for her now in a video of Tammy surprising her bariatric surgeon at this office.

“Look who came to visit me on my birthday!” Dr. Eric Smith captioned the June 7 Instagram post.

In a video, Tammy greets her doctor in the hallway of his office.

“Something’s missing,” she says with a smile as she gestures to her face.

“No oxygen!” he replies. “That’s awesome.”

In a video shared on TikTok in early May, Tammy said that she was not “completely dependent” on oxygen anymore. However, she explained she still used it occasionally because her “lungs weren’t completely healed from being on life support.”

Not only is Tammy breathing without assistance, but she’s also getting around on her own as well. Previously, she relied on either a wheelchair or a walker to help with her mobility.

Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ has made major strides with her health

The smiling and happy Tammy seen in Dr. Smith’s video is a far cry from where she was just a year and a half ago. In late 2021, shortly after checking into a weight-loss clinic in Ohio, Tammy stopped breathing and was placed in a medically induced coma. Her family feared for her life, but she eventually recovered enough to return to rehab.

The near-death experience pushed Tammy to get serious about losing enough weight to qualify for surgery.

“I think me hitting my rock bottom has opened my eyes,” she said in a season 4 episode of 1000-lb Sisters. “I have to get better. This is my last chance. I just don’t understand why God saved me again.”

Ultimately, Tammy lost close to 200 pounds, going from 717 pounds to just under 535 pounds.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said during the Feb. 7 episode of 1000-lb Sisters. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions,” she added. “I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

