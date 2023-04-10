‘1000-Lb.’ Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s Major Weight Loss Seen in Photo With ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

Tammy Slaton’s weight-loss surgery was the main focus in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. The reality TV star began the season at her highest weight ever — over 700 pounds. Now, she continues to lose weight after surgery, as seen in a photo of her with The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond.

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss continues to stun ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ fans

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 star Tammy Slaton | TLC via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 showed Tammy Slaton’s difficult journey to weight-loss surgery. She began the season heading back to rehab, though she initially had to go to the emergency room after experiencing breathing difficulties. While in rehab, she made it a goal to lose enough weight to attain weight-loss surgery — and she did.

“Eight months ago, my family got called, told them to come rush back to Ohio,” Tammy said on the show before her surgery. “I literally about died eight months ago. And now today I’m approved for weight-loss surgery. It’s a … miracle. I’m a walking miracle.”

The surgery gave Tammy a new lease on life. She headed back to rehab directly after surgery and stayed there for an additional few months, but she’s now out and living her life. According to The Sun, Tammy weighs just over 400 pounds now, which means she’s lost over 300 pounds since initially entering rehab at the beginning of season 4.

A photo of Tammy Slaton with ‘The Pioneer’ Woman’ star Ree Drummond might prove she can travel

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss continues to surprise 1000-Lb. Sisters fans. Tammy frequently posts photos and video footage to TikTok to keep fans apprised of what’s happening in her life. A fan on Reddit found a photo of Tammy with The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond taken in March 2023.

The photo shows Tammy in the front of the photo with Chris Combs and his wife, Brittany, alongside Tammy. Next to Tammy is Drummond. Tammy appears to have a wheelchair behind her, but she’s standing without assistance.

“The weight loss is incredible. But look at the happiness in her smile!” the fan who posted the photo on Reddit commented.

“It’s so wonderful to see that she’s doing so great!” another fan wrote. “I’m glad she finally took everything seriously.”

Tammy posing alongside Drummond might also serve as an indicator that she traveled to see the Food Network star. Dixon, Kentucky, is over nine hours away from Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where Drummond lives. Tammy had difficulties getting in and out of a car in season 4. But her weight loss might make traveling much more accessible.

Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ coming back?

Can fans expect more Amy and Tammy Slaton in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5?

Amanda Halterman did her best to answer a fan who wondered about the future of the TLC series. But she couldn’t say much.

“Unfortunately I am not allowed to talk about the question that you’re referring to: ‘Are you going to get another season?’” Amanda said on TikTok. “I signed a non-disclosure agreement and I cannot disclose that information at this time. But I can tell you that I appreciate your support.”

With that said, fans remain loyal to the Slaton sisters, and there’s plenty to discuss in an upcoming season, like Tammy’s life post-surgery and Amy’s life post-divorce. We anticipate TLC will renew the series.

