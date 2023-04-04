‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5: Amanda Halterman Updates Fans on TikTok

TLC has not confirmed or denied season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters at publication. Still, fans can’t help but wonder if the TLC series will return, especially with everything happening in Tammy and Amy Slaton’s lives. Their sister Amanda Halterman recently shared a few TikToks about the future of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Find out what Amanda had to say about season 5.

Amanda Halterman | TLC

Is season 4 of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ over?

The season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters aired on March 21. Tammy’s family gathered to watch her marry Caleb Willingham at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. “Apple of My Eye” also touched on Amy’s postpartum depression and Tammy’s weight loss journey — she underwent surgery in 2022 and has since been discharged from rehab, where her husband reportedly remains.

Amanda from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ posted a TikTok about season 5

Since 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 ended, fans have been waiting for an update about new episodes of the TLC series. Many have found Amanda and her siblings on TikTok and started asking questions in the comments.

“Unfortunately I am not allowed to talk about the question that you’re referring to: ‘Are you going to get another season?'” Amanda said in a post from April 3. “I signed a non-disclosure agreement and I cannot disclose that information at this time. But I can tell you that I appreciate your support.”

In another TikTok, Amanda addressed the same question from another fan. “I just answered this question [but] I’ll answer it again,” she said, adding how she appreciates the love and support. “… Unfortunately, I cannot comment on whether there will be another season or not. I signed a non-disclosure agreement, so.”

Stay tuned for more information. We’ll update fans as soon as TLC provides more concrete information about season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

6 TLC series returning in April, May, and June 2023

1000-Lb. Sisters might be over, but there’s still plenty to watch on TLC. The network announced the return of six fan-favorite series coming in the next three months including Dr. Pimple Popper (premiering April 5 at 9 p.m. ET) and 90 Day Finacé: Love in Paradise (premiering April 17 at 8 p.m. ET).

Here’s what else is returning to TLC in April, May, and June:

You, Me & My Ex returns April 17 at 9 p.m. ET

7 Little Johnstons returns April 18 at 9 p.m. ET

Doubling Down with the Derricos returns May 30 at 10 p.m. ET

Save My Skin returns June 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Where can I watch ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’?

While you’re waiting for news regarding 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5, there are a few ways to stream old episodes. All four seasons are available for free through Spectrum. Season 3 is available to stream on TLC.com for free.

Fans can also stream all four seasons of 1000-Lb. Sisters through Fubo TV, Discovery+, and DirecTV with a subscription. Plus, episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters are available for purchase through Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV+, and Google Play.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the Slaton Family and the future of their TLC series.