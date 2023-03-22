‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Is ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Pissed’ in Marriage to Caleb Willingham, Insider Says

TLC fans are excited to watch more of Tammy Slaton and her husband, Caleb Willingham, in the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 finale. Tammy and Caleb officially tied the knot, but there’s reportedly trouble in paradise. Here’s what an insider said about Tammy feeling “frustrated” with her spouse.

Where did Tammy Slaton meet her husband, Caleb Willingham?

Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham | TLC via YouTube

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham met at Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The first episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 showed Tammy entering the rehab facility at her highest weight to date — 717 pounds. After being transported to the hospital and nearly facing death, Tammy returned to the Ohio facility to work on losing enough weight to qualify for weight-loss surgery. Eventually, Tammy got the surgery and met her husband, Caleb Willingham.

According to People, Tammy and Caleb tied the knot on Nov. 20, 2022. They had their ceremony at the rehab facility where they met and invited 30 friends and family members to witness the joyous day. Billy, their home care nurse and friend, officiated the wedding.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” Tammy told the publication. “I literally married my best friend.”

The ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 star is allegedly ‘frustrated’ and ‘pissed’ in her marriage

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham seemed like the perfect match. But the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 star might be having trouble in her new marriage.

According to The Sun, Tammy left the Ohio rehab facility in February 2023 to return to her Kentucky home. Caleb planned to transfer from the Ohio facility to a facility in Kentucky. Unfortunately, a source said Caleb failed to take initiative with his transfer, thus leaving Tammy in Kentucky without him. The distance is putting a strain on their new marriage.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” the source explained. “She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.” The insider added that Tammy says she’s “pissed” at Caleb.

“She feels as if she is single again,” they added.

Amy Slaton’s husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce in March 2023

It’s not just Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham facing issues in their relationship. According to People, Michael Halterman filed for divorce from Amy Slaton on March 2023. Michael and Amy eloped in 2017 before having a wedding in 2019. They have two children together.

Sources claim Michael and Amy’s kids might be behind their divorce. Michael reportedly didn’t want to have his kids on the TLC show anymore, but Amy disagreed. Additionally, Amy’s family allegedly dislikes Michael and thinks he’s lazy.

While 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 mainly covers Tammy’s journey to weight-loss surgery and marriage, it seems likely that future seasons of the show will cover Amy’s life as a newly single mom.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

