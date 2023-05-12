‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 5? More Evidence the Slaton Sisters Are Returning to TLC

Did TLC just confirm that Amy and Tammy Slaton are headed back to the network?

The Slaton sisters star in 1000-lb Sisters, which wrapped up its fourth season in March 2023. Since then, fans have been wondering when – and if – the raucous, raunchy siblings would be returning to TV. Now, a social post from TLC suggests a new season might be in the works.

[L-R] Tammy Slaton; Amy Slaton | TLC via YouTube

“Here’s your chance to ask Amy & Tammy your burning questions! Submit your #1000lbSisters questions and you may see it answered on a future episode,” read the May 12 tweet, which also included a link to a Google form for viewers to submit their questions.

The form invites fans to submit their “burning question[s]” to Amy, Tammy, and the other members of the Slaton family, including Chris, Amanda, and Misty.

“Please enter your questions below addressed to the cast member of your choice and you might see your question asked on a very special episode of 1000-lb Sisters later this year,” reads the form. Curious viewers can also submit a video of themselves asking their questions. But don’t even think about asking for spoilers “because you won’t get an answer!”

So far, TLC has not confirmed whether it has renewed the Slaton sisters’ reality show. TLC did not respond to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s inquiry about the status of 1000-lb Sisters Season 5.

Tammy and Amy’s older sister Amanda Halterman addressed fan questions about season 5 in an April 3 TikTok. She explained that can’t say much about what the future holds for the family’s reality show.

“Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to talk about the question that you’re referring to: Are you going to get another season? I’ve signed a non-disclosure agreement and I cannot disclose that information at this time,” she said. Amanda added that she did appreciate everyone’s support of the show.

What’s going on with ‘1000-lb Sisters’ stars Tammy and Amy Slaton?

While fans wait for news about the future of 1000-lb Sisters, they can follow along with the Slaton sisters’ journey on their social media. Tammy, who finally had weight loss surgery in season 4, is now walking on her own, as seen in videos she shared on her TikTok. Meanwhile, her sister Amy has split from her husband Michael Halterman, who is the father of her two young kids. Their breakup will likely be covered in 1000-lb Sisters Season 5, if the show returns.

1000-lb Sisters Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on discovery+.

