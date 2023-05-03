Amy From ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Enjoys Night Out With Friends Amid Split From Michael Halterman

Amy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters isn’t letting the breakdown of her marriage stop her from having a good time with her family and friends. On May 1, the TLC star took to social media to share some photos of herself and her newly slimmed-down sister, Tammy Slaton, who also appears on the show.

Amy Slaton from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

“Had a blast last night. Totally embarrassed myself but it was fun,” Amy captioned the Instagram post. She also shared a series of photos of herself laughing and goofing off with her “new friends,” as well as Tammy.

“Now to go pick up my boys…,” she added, referencing the two children she shares with Michael: Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months.

The photos also highlighted the progress Tammy has made since getting weight loss surgery in 2022. The reality star, who previously had to use a wheelchair, could be seen standing on her own. She also didn’t appear to be using supplemental oxygen to help her breathe.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are divorcing

Amy’s night out comes amid the breakdown of her marriage to Michael. The high school sweethearts married in 2019, but he filed for divorce in March. And it hasn’t been an amicable separation. Amy’s ex requested a civil restraining order that would require them to stay at least 500 feet away from each other and prohibit both from commenting on the split on social media, according to a report from In Touch Weekly. Amy herself reportedly filed for an emergency restraining order in February following a fight with her husband.

Amy’s recent reality TV fame may be partly to blame for her and Michael’s breakup. The pair supposedly did not see eye-to-eye on whether their two young sons should be featured on 1000-lb Sisters.

“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees.” a source told The U.S. Sun. “They have been fighting over this for months.” (TLC has not announced whether it has renewed 1000-lb Sisters for season 5.)

Amy and Michael were also apparently at odds over his level of involvement in parenting tasks.

“No one in the family likes Michael,” a source told the tabloid. “They think he’s lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys.”

