The star of TLC's '1000-lb Sisters' opened up about the death of her husband, Caleb, in an emotional TikTok video.

Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters is reeling from the loss of her husband, Caleb Willingham, who recently died at age 40. In an emotional video she shared on social media, the TLC star said that while things were not going well in her marriage, she still loved Caleb and was grieving his death.

Tammy Slaton says she misses Caleb Willingham ‘like crazy’

On July 2, a tearful Tammy, 36, posted a video to her TikTok where she spoke about Caleb.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” the TLC star said. “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments,” she went on to say, struggling to get her words out. “I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal.”

“He’s not in any pain anymore,” she added. “I know he’s in a better place.”

Tammy married Caleb during ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy and Caleb met while both were patients at a rehab facility in Ohio. After a whirlwind courtship, the two tied the knot in a small ceremony in November 2022. Their big day was featured in the 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 finale, which aired in March 2023.

At the time, Tammy was over the moon for her new love.

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I just pictured doves and butterflies all around, and like, God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in,” she said. “It was magical.”

Caleb felt the same way about Tammy.

“When I finally see her, my heart explodes,” he said of his reaction as she headed down the aisle.

Unfortunately, the newlyweds had a short-lived honeymoon period. Soon after their marriage, there were rumors that the couple was having issues. While Tammy had returned home to Kentucky after leaving the rehab center, Caleb was reportedly still in Ohio and making little effort to move closer to his new wife.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” a source told The Sun in March 2023. “She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

At some point, Tammy, who had started using the last name Willingham after her marriage, also returned to using her previous name on her social media profiles, further suggesting the relationship had ended.

