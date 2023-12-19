In a video shared on TikTok, Tammy Slaton admitted that hurtful comments about her appearance stung, but said she was focused on her success.

Tammy Slaton isn’t going to let rude people bring her down. The TLC star is proud of everything she’s achieved over the past few years, including her impressive weight loss. But a handful of “haters” on social media have nothing but negative things to say about her and her appearance. Recently, the 1000-lb Sisters cast member called them out in an emotional video.

Tammy Slaton admits that online critics make her feel ‘insecure’

Since 1000-lb Sisters premiered in 2020, Tammy has shed hundreds of pounds thanks to a combination of diet and weight loss surgery. Over the past few years, she went from more than 700 pounds to less than 400 pounds. The weight loss has done wonders for her health and self-esteem. But it also left her with flabby skin and folds. Some rude social media users have called out those features, including one TikTok user who wanted to know when she was going to have her “gobbler” – the loose skin under her chin – removed.

Tammy answered that question in an emotional TikTok, explaining that she’d deal with the extra skin when her doctor said it was OK to do so. She also had a message for the person who asked her the intrusive question.

“You all make me feel so insecure sometimes,” she said as she wiped away tears. “I can’t help it but at the same time, I’m proud of it. I worked so hard.”

“Do I still think I’m ugly? Yes. Am I getting pretty? Yes,” she added.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star says she always tries to ‘stay positive’

In a follow-up TikTok, Tammy highlighted the damage that online bullying can do.

“I try not to let the haters get to me. I usually just bypass it,” she said. But the comment in question hit on a sore spot, she admitted.

“It just kinda touched the depression part of myself,” she explained. “I’m good. I am seriously proud of myself. I have put in so much work. And it irritates me. People know how to push buttons to upset me.”

Tammy said she realized that the critics’ words said more about them than here. “They’re upset themselves, at themselves for whatever [reason],” she said.

Still, the criticism stung, in part because she tries to send positive vibes into the world. “I don’t really mess with nobody,” Tammy said. “I don’t talk bad about people. I always try to stay positive and uplift people.”

Before sharing their opinions on someone else, people should stop to think about how that person might react. A casual comment can do serious harm, Tammy pointed out, especially if someone is not in a good place mentally.

“I don’t have the heart to be ugly,” she said. “I don’t know what people are going through. And if I tell that person they’re ugly, that could really do some damage … you never know what somebody’s going through.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

