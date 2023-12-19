'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb Willingham died in 2023 after he was found unresponsive at his rehab facility.

A year ago, 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was a newlywed looking forward to life after weight-loss surgery. Twelve months later, her life is much different than she likely imagined following the unexpected death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, died in July 2023

‘1000-lb Sisters’ cast members Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham at their 2022 wedding | TLC via YouTube

Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in November 2022 in a small ceremony at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. Sadly, the couple’s time together was short. While Tammy was discharged a few months after their wedding, Caleb remained in the facility. Last spring, reports surfaced that the pair were estranged.

Then, on July 1, Tammy announced that Caleb had died at age 40. Though his and Tammy’s relationship wasn’t perfect, she was still devastated by his death.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do,” she said in a video she shared on TikTok on July 2.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ cast member died at his rehab facility in Ohio

Tammy has not spoken about the specific circumstances of Caleb’s death. However, a police report obtained by Radar Online indicates that officers and paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive person at the Windsor Lane facility. Paramedics attempted CPR, but their lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Caleb was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All indications showed this to be a natural death caused by a medical issue,” the report noted, adding that the investigation was turned over to the country coroner.

Like Tammy, Caleb had checked into the rehab clinic in the hopes of losing weight. At his heaviest, he weighed more than 700 pounds. By the time he appeared on the show, he weighed about 480 pounds.

Caleb pointed to his grief over the death of his mother when he was 17 as one reason for his weight gain. The loss of his father a few years later was another setback.

“My dad, he passed away in 2006,” Caleb explained in an episode of 1000-lb Sisters. “I thought that everything was gonna be over with because, at that point, it just seemed like every single person I loved was taken away.”

Tammy shared how she learned about her husband’s death

Tammy was not with her husband when he died. Instead, she learned about his death via text message.

“I got a text message from his friend from up there, and that’s how I found out he passed away. Actually, the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ Ten, 20 minutes later, he texted me back and said he was gone,” she recalled in a recent interview with People.

Though she misses Caleb, Tammy said she was thankful she had old episodes of 1000-lb Sisters to help her remember him.

​​“Every time I miss him, I can always look back at the show and watch it and see what made me happy again,” she said.

She’s also had two pieces of jewelry — a ring and a necklace — made with his ashes.

“Knowing that I’m wearing his ashes around my neck and on my hand, it helps me pass the day,” she said. “I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot. Knowing that he’s with me, it kind of helps me.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.