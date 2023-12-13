What happened to Tammy Slaton's relationship with her husband, Caleb Willingham? Here's what '1000-Lb. Sisters' fans should know.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 is here, and fans see more of Tammy Slaton’s relationship with her husband, Caleb Willingham. Tammy and Caleb met in rehab, and they bonded over similar experiences. Unfortunately, Caleb died in June 2023. Before his death, Caleb and Tammy planned to divorce. Here’s what to know.

Why did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham plan to divorce?

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham sustaining their relationship after Tammy leaves rehab. In season 4, Tammy entered rehab at her highest weight and was determined to lose enough weight to qualify for weight loss surgery. Tammy eventually gets the surgery in season 4, marking a significant milestone for her.

As for Caleb, it appears he’s still in rehab in season 5. A source close to the couple told The Sun that Tammy was ready to leave Caleb after just a few months of marriage because he wasn’t progressing on his weight loss. Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in November 2022, and Tammy left the facility in February 2023.

“Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce,” the source shared with the publication. “They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working on his program. They got into a big fight over it, and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.”

Before Tammy and Caleb could finalize their divorce, he died in rehab at 40 years old.

The ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 teaser shows Caleb Willingham regressing in his progress

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 fans will see Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s marital issues. The teaser for the new season shows Tammy returning home from rehab with a fresh mindset. But when she speaks to Caleb while he’s still in rehab, she sees how he hasn’t lost weight.

A clip from the teaser shows Tammy speaking to Caleb over FaceTime. “The weigh-in was 537,” Caleb tells Tammy. Tammy sighs at his weight.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy says. “I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

Tammy Slaton still mourns her husband’s death

While Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham were headed for divorce, she still mourned for him. The 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star told fans on TikTok that she still wears her wedding ring and his wedding band. She also posted a slideshow to TikTok to commemorate Caleb.

The slideshow first shows a photo of her late husband and another photo of his urn decorated to look like a sunset. “The sunset was our thing. We would sit outside all afternoon until the sunset. In this picture is Caleb’s urn,” she captioned the photo. Later in the slideshow, she posted a photo of a butterfly she released at his memorial with the words, “Whisper ‘I love you’ to a butterfly and it will fly to heaven to deliver your message.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.