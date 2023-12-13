'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton had some kind words for Mama June Shannon, whose daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died on Dec. 9.

Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters sending all her love to another TLC star following a devastating loss. After Mama June Shannon of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fame revealed that her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had died of cancer, Tammy shared her condolences with the grieving mom.

Tammy Slaton sends a message to the ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star

Mama June Shannon | Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

Tammy delivered her heartfelt message to Mama June in a video shared on TikTok on Dec. 12.

“I want to send out my thoughts and prayers for Mama June and the family for losing Anna – Chickadee,” the 1000-lb Sisters star said. “It’s heartbreaking and I’m heartbroken for them.”

“I don’t know the pain of losing a daughter, obviously, but I do know how it feels to lose somebody,” she added. “So, to Mama June and Alana and Pumpkin and the rest of you, you’re in my heart and prayers. And I’m here for you.”

Anna died on Dec. 9 at age 29. She had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in January 2023. From 2012 to 2014, she appeared with her mother, younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and other family members on the TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star experienced her own loss earlier this year

Tammy has had her own experience of dealing with the loss of a loved one in recent months. In early July 2023, her husband Caleb Willingham died.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton told People in a statement. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.”

Tammy and Caleb married on Nov. 19, 2022. The pair met while both were patients at a rehab facility in Ohio and quickly decided to tie the knot. While there were rumors that the couple had become estranged ahead of Caleb’s death, that did not lessen Tammy’s grief over his passing.

“I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do,” she said in an emotional TikTok video shortly after his death.

“I miss him like crazy … We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal,” Tammy said.

“He’s not in any pain anymore,” she added. “I know he’s in a better place.”

Tammy and Caleb’s relationship will be featured in 1000-lb Sisters Season 5, which premieres Dec. 12 on TLC. In a clip from the premiere, the newlyweds struggle to find privacy while living in the rehab facility. But they encounter an even bigger issue when Tammy is discharged before Caleb, forcing the couple to separate.

“I’m gonna be there. I’m coming home baby,” Caleb tells his wife (via Us Weekly). “I don’t know when and I don’t know how but I’m getting there.”

