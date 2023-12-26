'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham together before Caleb's death. Is she dating anyone now?

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s journey after leaving rehab. Tammy Slaton entered rehab at her highest weight in season 4, and after recovering from weight loss surgery, she headed home. Unfortunately, her husband, Caleb Willingham, remained in rehab until his death. So, is Tammy dating anyone currently? Here’s what to know about her love life.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton says she’s not currently dating anyone after Caleb Willingham’s death

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 fans want to know what’s happening with Tammy Slaton’s love life after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. Caleb and Tammy met in rehab, and while Tammy left the facility following successful weight-loss surgery, Caleb did not. Unfortunately, he died at 40 years old.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy told People in July 2023. “He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Several months have now passed since Caleb’s death. And Tammy and Caleb were rumored to have been estranged before he died. So, is Tammy currently dating anyone? According to a TikTok she posted on Dec. 16, 2023, she’s not. She posted a clip showing her using a popular TikTok filter that determines her “Christmas soulmate.” The clip says her soulmate will be a “co-worker” who “will eat” her “cookies and cream” “next year.”

“Hell naw, never. I’d never be with a co-worker, mostly because my co-workers are my family, lol. But [for real], single life,” she captioned the TikTok.

Sources claimed Tammy Slaton wanted to date a woman after her husband’s death

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star Tammy Slaton doesn’t appear to be currently dating anyone after Caleb Willingham’s death. But a source shared that she hopes to date a woman next.

“Tammy is pansexual, and she’s looking to date a woman right now,” a source told The Sun in October 2023. “She’s been talking to a few people, but nothing is serious.”

Tammy also entered the world of online dating in 2023. Her dating profile included her name, age, and photos of herself, as well as what she’s looking for in a partner. “Looking for chatting, friendship, long-term relationship,” the profile reads.

The reality star has also confirmed that she’s moved on from Caleb. In another TikTok, Tammy addresses “rumors” about her. One rumor suggests she moved on from her late husband, and she nods in agreement.

A clip from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 shows her crying on the phone with Caleb Willingham

A clip from 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton speaking to Caleb Willingham about his future in rehab after she left. Caleb reveals to Tammy that he still has to lose nearly 40 pounds to qualify for surgery, and the doctors told him he had to leave his tracheostomy in.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy tells the cameras, according to a clip from E! News. “Caleb’s very sensitive. So, I feel like I can’t say anything. I feel like I have to be strong for him.”

“I am worried about Caleb,” she continues. “I think he’ll let depression set in before he hits rock bottom again and gets determined to come home.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

