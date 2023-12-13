Who is Tammy Slaton dating now? According to a source close to the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star, she hopes to date a woman next.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 is here, and fans see where Tammy Slaton’s relationship with her husband, Caleb Willingham, stood while filming. Caleb died in June 2023, and he and Tammy were reportedly having issues in their marriage before his death. Now, rumors suggest that Tammy is “looking to date a woman” next.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 star Tammy Slaton is reportedly ‘looking to date a woman’

Viewers watching 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 will see more of Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s marriage this season. Tammy met Caleb in season 4 when she entered rehab at her highest weight. While in rehab, Tammy had high hopes of losing enough weight to qualify for weight loss surgery — and she was ultimately successful. While Tammy leaves rehab in season 5, Caleb doesn’t, likely putting a strain on their relationship. While Tammy and Caleb were reportedly headed for divorce, Caleb died before the proceedings were finalized.

Now, Tammy is reportedly ready to start dating again. Insiders suggest that Caleb and Tammy were estranged before his death, and Tammy was moving on by May 2023.

“Tammy is pansexual, and she’s looking to date a woman right now,” an insider told The Sun in October 2023. “She’s been talking to a few people, but nothing is serious.”

Another source shared that Tammy is “in her bad b**** era.”

Tammy also reportedly had an online dating profile in the fall of 2023. The profile states that she is “looking for chatting, friendship, and long-term relationships.”

Tammy Slaton reportedly dated a 25-year-old before her husband’s death

We can’t say for sure if 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy is dating anyone heading into 2024. But as of May 2023, she was reportedly dating a 25-year-old man named Greg Morgan. Greg is also on TikTok, and the two met on a dating app.

“Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off,” a source told The Sun. “They’ve been seeing each other for about a month now. “He’s come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky.”

The source added that Tammy finds Greg “very attractive” and feels “shy” around him.

Another insider noted that Tammy’s filming schedule made it difficult to see her new man. “They’ve been talking regularly, and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he’ll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule,” they claimed.

Her late husband, Caleb Willingham, died in June 2023

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham were reportedly estranged at the time of his death. And while Tammy might be ready to get back into the dating world, she still grieved her relationship with Caleb when he died.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy told People in July 2023. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

“When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC also released a statement when Caleb died. “We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing,” the network stated. “Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family, and friends at this difficult time.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

