TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 features Tammy Slaton leaving rehab after weight-loss surgery. Season 4 showed Tammy’s health in severe decline as she reached her highest weight. But the new season shows Tammy’s health improving. And it seems one of the next steps for Tammy includes loose skin surgery. Here’s what a doctor said about what Tammy should expect when it comes time for the surgery.

A plastic surgeon says Tammy Slaton should expect ‘visible scarring’ after skin removal

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s dramatic weight loss after surgery. Tammy continued to improve her health post-surgery, and the new season shows her living life to the fullest with her family. Now, fans are anxious to hear about Tammy’s eventual skin removal surgery, as she will likely want this done in the near future.

A source told The Sun that the excess skin around Tammy’s neck is a particular source of insecurity for her. “Tammy wants to get rid of all of the excess skin around her neck,” the source said. “It’s a big source of insecurity for her.”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The Sun that Tammy’s extra skin is to be expected after she’s lost hundreds of pounds. He explained that Tammy may have issues with her arms and lower abs regarding excess skin removal.

“She would have issues with the legs — with the skin above the knees,” Westreich said. “Usual skin tightening procedures wouldn’t work in these instances. … For Tammy’s lower abdomen, this procedure would be abdominoplasty, which takes two to three hours and costs around $20,000. For the knees, she would need a leg lift, which could take two hours and cost around $15,000.”

The plastic surgeon noted that Tammy should expect the worst scarring to occur on her arms. “The main scarring would be on the arms as that’s the hardest one to hide,” Westreich said. “I think that the arm lift would leave the worst scar that’s very visible for Tammy.”

As for Tammy’s face, Westreich added that this is typically a separate procedure. “For Tammy’s face, she would get a facelift or a direct neck lift where you cut out skin from the center of the neck before closing it up,” he added. “… The chin or face scar will be obviously visible, but that’s usually pretty well hidden.”

Tammy Slaton says she still had 100 pounds to lose at the start of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 fans keeping up with Tammy Slaton on Instagram know that she’s continued to lose weight after the current season finished filming. At the start of the season, Tammy said she still wanted to lose 100 pounds.

“My mobility is so much better now than it used to be,” Tammy says in a clip that TLC posted. “But, I still have 100 pounds to lose. I’ve already got so much energy. I can’t imagine being 100 pounds lighter. I’m a brand new person. And I feel great, like, I want to live, I want to travel.”

Tammy’s already making her travel dreams come true. Another clip from TLC shows Tammy flying in an airplane with Misty Wentworth and Amanda Halterman. Tammy bought two seats for herself, but she only needed one. She also commented on how she could buckle her seatbelt without any issues.

“I enjoyed it,” Tammy said regarding the plane ride. “Just the adrenaline rush, I guess. The thrill of it.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

