‘1923’ Episode 7 Preview, ‘The Rule of Five Hundred — Winter Hits the Ranch

Spencer and Alex continued their journey to Montana in 1923 Episode 7. In the previous episode, the pair narrowly avoided dying at sea after getting hit by a ghost ship. They were married onboard a ship shortly after being rescued. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the Duttons hold things together as best they can while awaiting Spencer’s return.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.]

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in ‘1923’ Episode 7 | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

What happened in ‘1923’ Episode 6?

In 1923 Episode 6, Spencer and Alex find themselves in a dire situation. Stranded on an overturned tugboat, the pair won’t have long until they succumb to the elements. Thankfully a large boat spots them and saves them. The pair then ask to be married aboard the boat.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Cara and Jack hold things together as best they can. Jacob is slowly gaining strength and is able to walk with a cane. He is also anxious to get revenge on Banner Creighton.

Now traveling with Hank, Teonna burns her school belongings in an attempt to cover her tracks. She dresses as a boy and takes on the name Joe to keep a low cover. Officers searching for Teonna arrive at her grandmother, Issaxche’s house. One of the men pushes Issaxche so hard that she hits her head and dies.

What is ‘1923’ Episode 7 about?

1923 Episode 7 is titled “The Rule of Five Hundred.” Promo photos show Spencer and Alex relaxing at a restaurant, which hints that the pair make it to Marseille, France, safely. From there, they can secure passage to the United States, though it will still be a while before they make it to Montana.

Winter falls on Montana, and things are only getting more desperate for the Dutton family. Though Jacob is recovering, the Dutton’s enemies have plans for them. Timothy Dalton returns as Donald Whitfield in episode 7. The wealthy villain previously teamed up with Banner Creighton in the hopes of taking the Dutton’s land for himself.

Meanwhile, Teonna Rainwater, now disguised as a boy named Joe, continues her journey with Hank. In the previous episode, Hank told Teonna that he would send his son to contact Teonna’s father. A character named Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty) appears in a promo image for episode 7. This is likely Hank’s son, who will get help for Teonna.

Cole Brings Plenty as Pete Plenty Clouds in ‘1923’ Episode 7 | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Interestingly, Cole is the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, who plays the role of Mo in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. Mo Brings Plenty also serves as the show’s American Indian Affairs Coordinator. Several of his family members, including Cole, appeared in Season 5 Episode 4 of Yellowstone.

‘1923’ Episode 7 release date and where to watch

1923 will return with episode 7 on February 19th, 2023. The new episode will be available on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). 1923 Season 1 is anticipated to be eight episodes in total. However, the Yellowstone prequel has already been renewed for a second season. If the show doesn’t take any more breaks, then the first season finale will air on February 26.