2 More ‘Drag Race’ Alums Join ‘Queen of the Universe’ for Season 2

The dawn of RuPaul’s Drag Race at the turn of the 2010s marked the beginning of drag’s proliferation in the mainstream and on television. Drag Race has exploded all over the world with over a dozen (and counting) international franchises, and has inspired the creation of new shows centered around drag. Queen of the Universe is one of these shows, combining drag with live singing in a Drag Race-meets-American Idol-style competition. And when Queen of the Universe returns for its second season on Paramount+ in March 2023, two Drag Race alumnae will be competing for the crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Queen of the Universe competitor Jujubee | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Jujubee competed on season 1 of ‘Queen of the Universe’

Jujubee was among the 14 queens singing for their lives on Queen of the Universe. She previously competed on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and seasons 1 and 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. After appearing on Queen of the Universe, she went on to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World.

Also among the singing queens was French queen Leona Winter, who previously won the second season of The Switch Drag Race, the Chilean version of the show open to Spanish speakers from around the world. Leona Winter beat out Drag Race alums Gia Gunn and Kandy Ho for the crown.

‘Drag Race’ alums Love Masisi and Aura Eternal are on season 2 of ‘Queen of the Universe’

Season 2 of Queen of the Universe will feature two Drag Race queens from the past in its ranks.

Love Masisi will be representing the Netherlands on Queen of the Universe. Love Masisi previously competed on season 2 of Drag Race Holland, which aired in 2021, and is the drag daughter of RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Vivacious.

Season 2 of Queen of the Universe will also welcome Italian singer Aura Eternal. She competed on season 2 of Drag Race Italia in 2022 and became a runner-up at the end of the season.

The judges’ panel has some familiar faces

Season 2 of Queen of the Universe will feature other talented queens with well-known names in the world of drag. Miss Continental 2016, Jazell Barbie Royale, will be among the queens competing. She’s the second Miss Continental competitor to appear on the show, preceded by Miss Continental 2018 runner-up Chy’enne Valentino. Royale is often known for her beloved lip sync to CeCe Peniston’s song “He Luvs Me 2.”

The judging panel on Queen of the Universe might look familiar to Drag Race fans, with Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel being among the judges. “Save the Best For Last” singer Vanessa Williams, who herself has guest judged RuPaul’s Drag Race and competed on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, also sits on the panel. British singer Leona Lewis sat beside them on the judges’ panel in the first season, and in the second season, she’ll be replaced by Mel B, a.k.a. Scary Spice.