‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Most of the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Songs Have Been Used in Past ‘Drag Race’ Lip Syncs

The LaLaPaRuZa lip sync smackdown has become one of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s most iconic challenges, as queens compete against each other in jaw-dropping lip syncs to keep their spot in the competition. Season 15 of Drag Race had a larger-than-life LaLaPaRuZa, with queens performing to songs such as Anitta‘s “Boys Don’t Cry” and Joan Jett’s “Do You Wanna Touch Me.” Some of the songs in the lip sync tournament have been used on Drag Race in the past.

(L-R) Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ by Céline Dion has been used on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and ‘Drag Race Holland’

On season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Salina EsTitties and Luxx Noir London faced off to Céline Dion‘s soaring 1996 ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” The song is a drag classic, with queens everywhere giving their own take on it, from Salina’s comedic rendition to Luxx’s emotional performance.

“It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”‘s use in the LaLaPaRuZa came after the song was used in lip sync battles on Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland. Kendall Gender, Pythia, and Icesis Couture performed the song for the final lip sync of season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race. Similarly, Ivy-Elyse Monroe and Love Masisi lip synced to the song on season 2 of Drag Race Holland.

Dion’s song was also used on season 1 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Alyssa Edwards and Detox lip synced to ‘Tell It To My Heart’ by Taylor Dayne

Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars contained a powerful lineup of queens, including Drag Race icons Alyssa Edwards and Detox. Alyssa and Detox battled it out to Taylor Dayne’s beloved hit single “Tell It To My Heart.”

The season 15 LaLaPaRuZa used Dayne’s song again, this time for a lip sync between Jax and Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

Shangela and Venus D-Lite lip synced to ‘The Right Stuff’ by Vanessa Williams

Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw the return of Shangela Laquifa Wadley, who lasted just one episode on season 2. She was in the bottom two on the first episode of season 3 along with famed Madonna impersonator Venus D-Lite. Their lip sync to Vanessa Williams’ “The Right Stuff” is best remembered for how physical it got: Venus threw her hair piece to the back of the stage, nearly hitting the other queens watching, and went on to try to push Shangela out of the judges’ view. Williams watched the lip sync herself as she sat behind the judges’ table. The Ugly Betty star returned to Drag Race in 2020 as a contestant on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

On season 15, “The Right Stuff” was used for a three-way lip sync battle in the LaLaPaRuZa between Luxx Noir London, Jax, and Anetra.

Nina Bo’nina Brown and Aja lip synced to ‘Finally’ by CeCe Peniston

’90s house is a treasured genre for Drag Race lip syncs. CeCe Peniston’s song “Finally” was used for the season 9 lip sync between Nina Bo’nina Brown and Aja.

“Finally” returned in the season 15 LaLaPaRuZa as the final song of the night as Jax and Anetra competed to secure their spot in the competition.

Honorable mention: Jasmine Kennedie’s ‘I’m In Love With a Monster’ lip sync

Lip sync assassins Sasha Colby and Anetra faced off against each other in the season 15 LaLaPaRuZa to Fifth Harmony’s 2015 single “I’m in Love With a Monster.” Though the song has never been used in a lip sync battle on Drag Race before, it’s not the first time the song has been featured on the show.

“I’m in Love With a Monster” first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race on season 14 when New York queen Jasmine Kennedie lip synced to the song as part of her talent show performance.